"Safest pick after Paige" - WNBA GM ranks 5'10 guard right behind Paige Bueckers as best draft prospect

March Madness is in full swing, and Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are looking to win their first championship since 2016. However, just eight days after the NCAA Women's Championship game on Apr. 6, the WNBA will hold its 2025 draft.

Ad

Bueckers is the favorite to go as the number one pick in the upcoming draft, but more players have also been excellent in their college careers and are entering the draft. The Athletic asked the WNBA general managers to express their thoughts on the popular draftees in the upcoming draft while keeping their opinions anonymous.

Olivia Miles reacts after a call made by officials. (Source: Getty)

In the process, one of the GMs named Olivia Miles the second-safest pick in the draft after Paige Bueckers:

Ad

Trending

"The second safest pick after Paige."

Other GMs participating in the Atletic's experiment also praised the Notre Dame guard.

"She’s definitely an exceptional passer. Her court vision in small spaces as well as full court is really, really special," one said.

"Incredibly dynamic," another said. "One of the best scorers I’ve seen in many years. At times, she’s taken out of the end of games defensively, but I think the defensive end is where she still has room to grow. Offensively, an absolute dynamo."

Ad

Miles has been excellent in her college basketball career and is often overlooked. This season, she averages 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and is the leading offensive force for Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

There is no doubt that Bueckers has the highest chance of being the first pick in the next draft. However, Miles also has an opportunity to show off her best during March Madness and make a name for herself before the draft.

Ad

Can Olivia Miles beat speculations and overtake Paige Bueckers as the number-one pick?

The debate for the number one pick in the 2025 WNAB draft has been up for a while, especially after Olivia Miles returned from her ACL injury in November and still dominated on the court.

However, Miles is not a household name like Bueckers who has been highly speculated to get drafted as the first pick. The Notre Dame guard has a great opportunity as the Women's NCAA Tournament reaches its finale.

Ad

Miles dribbles the ball around Brooke Quarles Daniels. (Source: Getty)

International basketball trainer Tremaine Dalton compared Miles to Luka Doncic while talking to the Guardian last month:

Ad

"She manipulates the game in her own way; she can change pace, she can pass, she can score. Olivia can see the floor in a way that’s different. Other players that are trying to anticipate what she wants to do, but she’s already ahead of them."

For now, Olivia must stay focused on the task and aim for the national championship. If she leads Notre Dame to the championship or delivers MOP-level performances or preferably both, there is a chance for her to overtake Paige Bueckers in the draft on Apr. 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback