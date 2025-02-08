"Said she heard some good things about Caitlin Clark from Kate Martin": Reporter reveals why $90,000 WNBA champ chose Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever recently announced the signing of two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson. The veteran point guard, formerly with A'ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces, opted to join the Fever in free agency. The presence of generational talent Caitlin Clark played a role in her decision.

Before finalizing her move, Colson consulted Clark’s former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin. The two had previously played together with the Aces but are no longer part of the franchise.

According to reporter Emily Proud, Colson received positive feedback about Clark from Martin, which ultimately influenced her decision to sign with the Fever. The former Aces guard also spoke with Clark's Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell before finalizing her decision.

"Just wanted to be somewhere that wants to win with a huge focus on culture," Proud said on the AU broadcast about the conversation she had with Colson. "She said she heard some good things about Caitlin Clark from her Aces teammate Kate Martin as well. So that made the decision easy."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Colson may be in the later stages of her career, but she remains a valuable contributor off the bench. The Fever are in need of a reliable backup point guard for Caitlin Clark and with her veteran experience and championship pedigree, Colson is a good fit for the Indiana-based franchise.

Caitlin Clark wants to bring Kate Martin to Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin share a well-documented friendship, built over four years of playing together at Iowa. Their strong on-court chemistry seamlessly translated into a close bond off the court.

Expand Tweet

Recently, Clark praised Martin’s development as a player and openly expressed her desire to recruit her best friend to the Indiana Fever.

"I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow," Clark recently told David Eickholt of CBS Sports. "I'm really happy for her and hopefully, I can recruit to the Fever somehow, someway one day, who knows. I'm gonna try to figure that out. It's my goal at some point in my career."

Martin is set to play for the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season. She drafted by the Las Vegas Aces last season and appeared in 34 games, averaging 2.6 points per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback