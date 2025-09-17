"Same kiddo, Same": $217,502 Fever teammate's mom doubles down on Caitlin Clark's unbelievable feeling during chilling Game 2 moment  

Caitlin Clark was just as thrilled as anyone after $217,502 Indiana Fever's teammate, Lexie Hull's, exclamation 3-pointer in Tuesday's Game 2 between the Dream and Fever. Hull gave Indiana a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter after a thrilling sequence, which saw the team score five points in nine seconds.

It started with Aliyah Boston scoring two on the inside, followed by Kelsey Mitchell stealing an in-bound, leading to Hull's way too early dagger, which put the Fever in a comfortable position en route to their series-tying 77-60 win.

Clark was still stunned by the series of events after witnessing the entire sequence within a couple of feet of the court. The injured Indiana Fever star expressed her unbelievable feeling on X, saying:

"Can’t explain what I felt in this moment"

Lexie Hull's mother, Jaime Hull, doubled down on Caitlin Clark's comment, saying:

"Same kiddo, Same!! I do know I had literal chills though!!"

Indiana swayed the contest heavily in its favor after that third-quarter explosion. It had a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, which wasn't improved by halftime. However, playing with a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd for the first time in 10 years in a playoff setting paved the way for the Fever's mammoth third-quarter swing.

Lexie Hull finished the contest with seven points, five rebounds and one assist. After an up-and-down first half, Hull stepped it up with a lion-hearted effort in the third quarter on both ends. She finished with a team-high +/- +19.

Indiana Fever remain alive in playoffs amid Caitlin Clark's absence

The Indiana Fever escaped another first-round series sweep on Tuesday despite Caitlin Clark's absence. The superstar guard's season ended in July, which she announced on Sept. 5 before the playoffs. Clark suffered numerous injuries, limiting her to 13 games. It naturally lowered the expectations from the Fever for the 2025 playoffs, despite achieving the sixth seed.

Nevertheless, the Fever maximized on their homecourt advantage with the help of the new WNBA playoffs format. They weren't pleased with the two-game format, which was lopsided in favor of the team with the better seeding. Clark and the Fever got swept by the Connecticut Sun.

With home support in Game 2, Indiana didn't go down easily, despite its injury crippled roster. Along with Caitlin Clark, the Fever also missed Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby, who are all out for the season.

