Satou Sabally drops 1-word reaction on Jake Paul's proposal to Olympic medalist Jutta Leerdam

Phoenix Mercury star forward Satou Sabally was among many athletes and celebrities congratulating Jake Paul on his engagement to Jutta Leerdam. The influencer boxer proposed to his Dutch Olympian girlfriend on Saturday on the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia.

In an Instagram post, Paul shared the news with his followers by posting photos of himself down on one knee, proposing to Leerdam. It was a white-themed event, with the couple dressed in white and Saint Lucia’s famous Pitons in the background.

"We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together," Paul wrote.

Satou Sabally congratulated the couple with a simple, emoji-filled message:

"Congratulations."

Satou Sabally greets Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam on their engagement. (Photo: @jakepaul on IG)

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have been dating since April 2023 and are at the top of their respective sports. Paul is arguably the most popular influencer in boxing, with wins over opponents such as Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

Leerdam, meanwhile, is a silver medalist in the 1,000-meter speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She is also a two-time gold medalist at the 2022 World Sprint Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Satou Sabally ready to make her debut for Mercury

After five seasons with the Dallas Wings, Sabally requested a trade and was granted her wish. She was acquired by the Mercury in a historic four-team trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever.

Sabally will be the new face of the franchise alongside Alyssa Thomas, who was acquired from the Sun. They are expected to open a new era in Phoenix following Diana Taurasi’s retirement and Brittney Griner’s move to the Atlanta Dream in free agency.

The German international kept busy in the offseason, playing for Phantom BC in Unrivaled. While they failed to make the playoffs, the fast pace of the 3-on-3 league helped her stay in game shape. She now has a few weeks of rest before training camp begins in a month, with the season opener set for May 16.

