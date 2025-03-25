Satou Sabally applauds Chicago Sky’s Nigerian coaching addition

Satou Sabally and the basketball world watched Rena Wakama, head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team, lead her squad to win against top teams at the Paris Olympics. Months later, when Wakama was rewarded, Sabally was among the first ones to congratulate her.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky announced that the "Paris 2024 Best Coach" would join head coach Tyler Marsh in an assistant coach role ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Wakama will assist Marsh along with fellow Sky assistants Courtney Paris and Tanisha Wright.

Ecstatic with the news, Satou Sabally made a congratulatory social media post as she reposted a post on her Instagram story.

"Congrats Coach!! 🤍😮‍💨😮‍💨," Sabally wrote.

[Credit: IG/@satou_sabally]

The Nigerian Women’s National Team, under Rena Wakama, stunned the basketball world when they beat a dominant Australian team on the opening day at the Paris Olympics. They were also successful in taking down the Canadian team and eventually becoming the first African team to play in the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

Who knows, if they had not faced the Team USA in the quarterfinals, they could have achieved higher.

If anything about the Nigerian team stood out during the Olympics, it was its stubborn defense. Now, with Rena Wakama to lead them, the Sky's defense might have a different picture.

Satou Sabally hilariously halts Angel Reese trying to recruit Kahleah Copper to Chicago Sky

Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury after the trade from the Dallas Wings. With a new team in place, Sabally has high expectations for the squad, and one of the reasons she is blocking others from trying to recruit her teammates.

After Kahleah Copper and the Rose BC won the inaugural season of the Unrivaled, Copper made a post on her Instagram handle.

"Against all odds," she wrote.

Angel Reese, Copper's Rose teammate, commented on the post, trying to recruit Copper.

"We can win another one in Chicago if you trynna run this back again 💔 im just saying," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese's comment

However, Reese's approach was halted in the middle by Satou Sabally. The Mercury player hilariously replied to the Sky star, saying Copper was fine in Phoenix.

"angelreese5 no she's fine," Sabally responded.

"oop," Reese replied.

Reese and Satou Sabally exchange

Kahleah Copper has previously played for the Chicago Sky. She led the team to a WNBA title in 2021 and was declared the WNBA Finals MVP. Before the 2024 season, she was traded from the Sky.

