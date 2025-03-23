Satou Sabally drops 4-word reaction to goofy link up with $8,000,000 tennis star at Miami Open

Satou Sabally's time in Miami for the Unrivaled league ended earlier this month, but she stayed busy with other events — including the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

The tournament got underway last week and Sabally had the chance to connect with one of the big faces in the tournament. Frances Tiafoe, the tennis star with a net worth of $8 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), cleared the Round of 64 on Sunday, March 23, and met with the WNBA star.

Sabally shared a post from @imgtennis on Instagram that showed her laughing it up with the world No. 17.

"My Brotha 🎾🎾 always geeking," she wrote, tagging Tiafoe.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@satou_sabally]

Satou Sabally was part of Phantom BC in the Unrivaled league’s inaugural season, which took place in Miami. However, despite having some of the WNBA’s best stars on the roster, the Phantom team failed to make much noise and ended with the worst record in the league.

Ad

Satou Sabally hilariously shuts down Angel Reese trying to recruit Kahleah Copper

Satou Sabally landed in Phoenix after being traded from the Dallas Wings. With the Mercury looking for ways to improve in the upcoming season, they acquired Sabally to pair alongside Kahleah Copper, who had been teammates with Angel Reese at Rose BC in the Unrivaled league.

After Rose BC won the league’s inaugural title, Copper posted on Instagram to celebrate.

Ad

"Against all Odds..🌹 #JustAKidFromNorFPhilly," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

However, her Rose teammate and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had other ideas. She took the opportunity to recruit Copper to join her in Chicago, writing.

"We can win another one in Chicago if you trynna run this back again im just saying," Reese wrote in the comment section.

Angel Reese comment

However, Satou Sabally shut down the recruitment attempt, playfully responding.

Ad

"No she's fine."

"oop," Reese responded.

Sabally and Angel Reese exchange

Each player on Rose BC received $50,000 after the title win. Both Copper and Reese were out for the playoffs, but Chelsea Gray steered the team to wins over Laces BC and Vinyl BCs in the semifinal and final, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback