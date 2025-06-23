"Saying it to the wrong Fever player": WNBA fans react as A'ja Wilson seemingly accuses Caitlin Clark's $233,468 teammate of "flopping"  

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston's minor argument caught the spotlight on Sunday during the Las Vegas Aces' 89-81 comeback win over the Indiana Fever. With four minutes left in the third quarter, the two former Gamecocks went toe-to-toe in the post. Wilson and Boston locked arms on the Fever's possession as both tried to get the frontal position.

That tussle ended with Wilson being called for her second foul of the night, which she vehemently argued. Shortly after, their argument was caught by the camera, in which Wilson seemingly accused Boston of "flopping."

"Flopping, that's all you do," Wilson said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

WNBA fans didn't let this back-and-forth slip off their radar. The exchange prompted several reactions, especially from fan bases of both teams. A fan's comments hinted that Wilson was calling the wrong Fever player for flopping, insinuating it should be Caitlin Clark.

𝙈𝙅 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙯𝙚 ✌️ @s3Xnine LINK A’ja saying it to the wrong Fever player

Another said that Wilson was frustrated for the past two games:

Darren @DarrenSTTB_ LINK A’ja been getting cooked the past two games since she’s been back. Nneka dropped 25, AB on her way to score more than that lmao I feel her tho.

One fan suggested Boston as an apt response:

ItaintTYLERMARSHfault @frankenfish86 LINK AB should have fired back “crying that’s all you do”

Another took a wild shot at Wilson, saying:

Subby5000 @subby5000 LINK A’ja the least likeable player in the W now that Chennedy’s gone

One fan considered it ironic for Wilson to complain about flopping:

Unbiased WNBA @unbiasedwnba LINK Lmao Aja complaining about someone else getting calls and flopping is like the pot calling the kettle black

Aliyah Boston wins the matchup, but A'ja Wilson wins the bigger battle

Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson produced one of the best duels this season during Sunday's contest. Boston dominated the matchup, tallying 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, shooting 63.2%, while Wilson had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 38.1% shooting. She was 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Fever suffered a fourth-quarter collapse for the second consecutive game. After leading by 10 points and staying ahead for most of the game, the Fever lost the fourth quarter 31-20. Wilson scored 10 points in that stretch and got the crucial block on Lexie Hull that sealed the contest with 30 seconds to go. It would have been a one-possession game had Hull made that shot on a layup attempt.

On the other hand, Boston picked up three fouls and scored only four points in the final frame. With this win, the Aces tied the Fever for the season, improving to 6-7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More