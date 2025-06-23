"Saying it to the wrong Fever player": WNBA fans react as A'ja Wilson seemingly accuses Caitlin Clark's $233,468 teammate of "flopping"  

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston's minor argument caught the spotlight on Sunday during the Las Vegas Aces' 89-81 comeback win over the Indiana Fever. With four minutes left in the third quarter, the two former Gamecocks went toe-to-toe in the post. Wilson and Boston locked arms on the Fever's possession as both tried to get the frontal position.
That tussle ended with Wilson being called for her second foul of the night, which she vehemently argued. Shortly after, their argument was caught by the camera, in which Wilson seemingly accused Boston of "flopping."
"Flopping, that's all you do," Wilson said.
WNBA fans didn't let this back-and-forth slip off their radar. The exchange prompted several reactions, especially from fan bases of both teams. A fan's comments hinted that Wilson was calling the wrong Fever player for flopping, insinuating it should be Caitlin Clark.
Aliyah Boston wins the matchup, but A'ja Wilson wins the bigger battle
Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson produced one of the best duels this season during Sunday's contest. Boston dominated the matchup, tallying 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, shooting 63.2%, while Wilson had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 38.1% shooting. She was 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
The Fever suffered a fourth-quarter collapse for the second consecutive game. After leading by 10 points and staying ahead for most of the game, the Fever lost the fourth quarter 31-20. Wilson scored 10 points in that stretch and got the crucial block on Lexie Hull that sealed the contest with 30 seconds to go. It would have been a one-possession game had Hull made that shot on a layup attempt.
On the other hand, Boston picked up three fouls and scored only four points in the final frame. With this win, the Aces tied the Fever for the season, improving to 6-7.