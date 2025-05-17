'Scandal' star Kerry Washington felt "special pride" honoring Kiki Iriafen’s major WNBA moment

Kiki Iriafen was selected 4th by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft. Iriafen's draft night was made more special when she was congratulated by Hollywood actress Kerry Washington, the lead of one of her favorite shows, 'Scandal.'

After Iriafen was drafted by the Mystics, she received a special message from Washington on her phone. A video posted by the WNBA showed the rookie player sitting inside a WNBA-themed subway, watching 'Olivia Pope' congratulate her and encouraging her for the rookie season.

On Friday, "The Big Podcast with Shaq" posted a video of Shaquille O'Neal asking Washington why it was important for her to inspire black athletes like Kiki Iriafen. In response, Washington started by showering praise on the rookie.

"Kiki's so great and she's a huge Scandal fan," Washington said. "So the WNBA reached out to me and I was really honored to be chosen as the person who could congratulate her because she's so special. She's such a leader, she walks with so much grace."

The Hollywood actress also added that watching Iriafen succeed felt very personal to her.

"Also having married into a Nigerian family, I feel a special pride about her and you know she is such an example for my daughters, so I was really excited to be a part of that," Washington added.

'The Last King of Scotland' actress added that Kiki Iriafen separated herself from so many young people and was hardworking, disciplined and committed to her craft.

"Like there are so many young people who just want to be famous for famous sake. So for somebody like her, who is so disciplined and commits herself to excellence...she's got skill and she has worked hard to get where she is."

Kiki Iriafen honored her Nigerian culture on her draft night

Kiki Iriafen showed up for her special night in a golden thigh-slit sequined gown and blonde hair like a showstopper on the Orange Carpet.

Iriafen used the occasion to own and display her Nigerian roots through her dress, which she revealed was designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexandra.

"It’s been a few months in the making, but I knew I really wanted to have my Nigerian culture incorporated in some way… I really wanted to showcase my culture on this stage," Iriafen said. "This gown was custom-made and designed by Nneka Alexandra, a Nigerian designer. I have some Nigerian beads and earrings."

Kiki Iriafen was in the news in her preseason game against the Indiana Fever as the Mystics rookie got into a scuffle with Sophie Cunningham after throwing the former on the floor. In two preseason games, she averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 18 minutes.

