Seattle Storm’s Katie Lou Samuelson hit with brutal injury setback ahead of WNBA season

Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. She will now miss the entire season with the injury.

Ad

According to ESPN Women's Hoops, Samuelson was injured during practice on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Katie Lou Samuelson becomes the third Storm player to be out for the season due to an ACL injury, with Jordan Horston and Nika Muhl being the other two names. Both Horston and Muhl picked up their injuries during the offseason.

Horston suffered a torn ACL while playing in the Athletes Unlimited league in February. On the other hand, Nika Muhl went down with the same injury in her first overseas game in Turkey in October last year.

Ad

In five seasons in the WNBA, Samuelson averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She played for the Indiana Fever last season, where she averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 37 games.

WNBA fans devastated for Katie Lou Samuelson after ACL injury

Katie Lou Samuelson's ACL injury is a big blow to the Seattle Storm, especially in light of how the team has already lost two players with a similar injury. Samuelson's injury sent shockwaves on social media, leaving the Storm fans devastated.

Ad

Some of the fans were heartbroken for Katie Lou Samuelson, while others were upset with the unfortunate injury and sent prayers for her fast recovery.

"This makes me so mad! I really like Katie Lou," the fan wrote.

"Omg 💔💔💔💔 prayers up. That is truly terrible and i’m praying for her recovery," the fan wrote.

Another fan noted that Samuelson was just getting back to form, which made it even more heartbreaking.

Ad

"Noooooo dude that’s so not fair, she was just getting back to form this is heartbreaking," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, for some fans, the injury was more devastating because they were expecting a breakout year for Samuelson this year.

"Man, that sucks. I was hoping for a bounce back season from her. Speedy recovery," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans were bewildered by the third ACL injury on the Storm's roster.

"Wtf🤯 What's going on with ACL in Seattle?," the fan wrote.

Ad

"The Storm and the ACLs is getting scary.😪," another fan wrote.

The Seattle Storm are Katie Lou Samuelson's fifth team in the six years she has been active in the WNBA. She has played for the LA Sparks, the Chicago Sky in her rookie season, the Dallas Wings, and the Indiana Fever in 2024. She had previously played for Storm in 2021. She missed the 2023 season due to maternity leave.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More