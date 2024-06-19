Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces starting lineups and depth charts for June 19 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is just one of the three exciting games that the WNBA has prepared for women's basketball fans for Wednesday, June 19. This is the second time that both teams will meet this season, with the Storm winning the first encounter back on June 7.

The Storm is the second-best team in the WNBA Western Conference, with a record of 9-5. After winning back-to-back games, this team failed to maintain momentum after an 11-point loss against the Connecticut Sun.

Meanwhile, the defending champions' path to a three-peat has been very rough, as the Las Vegas Aces own an even record of 6-6. In the last five games, the Aces have only won once, and their most recent game was an 8-point loss to their 2023 WNBA Finals foe, the New York Liberty.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces injury report for June 19

Joyner Holmes is still nursing a knee injury and is the only player on the Storm roster who may miss their upcoming game. On the other hand, The Aces are still without Kierstan Bell. The rest of the players in each roster are all healthy and ready to suit up.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces starting lineups & depth charts

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to go with their usual starting lineup, led by A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Tiffany Hayes has been the team's sixth woman to get the most minutes off the bench, and she joins Sydney Colson and Kate Martin in forming an eight-woman rotation.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jackie Young Sydney Colson Chelsea Gray Shooting Guard Kelsey Plum Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin Small Foward Alysha Clark Power Forward A'Ja Wilson Emma Cannon Center Kiah Stokess Megan Gustafson

Jordan Horston has been the best player for the Storm coming off the bench, as she had 33 minutes during their recent matchup with the Phoenix Mercury. Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike are expected to play the most minutes in this eight-woman rotation by the Storm.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith Kiana Williamss Nika Muhl Shooting Guard Jewell Loyd Sami Whitcomb Small Forward Victoria Vivians Jordan Horston Power Forward Nneka Ogwumike *Joyner Holmes Center Ezi Magbegor Mercedes Russell

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces?

The Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces are set to go to battle at the Michelob Ultra Arena on June 19, located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tip-off begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown on local television through the Siver State Sports & Entertainment Network, Fox 13+ and Amazon Prime Video - Seattle.

For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, WNBA League Pass offers multiple subscription rates for both monthly and annual pay schemes.