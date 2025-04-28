Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proudly flexes Sabrina Ionescu's iconic memorabilia as wholesome reminder for daughter Olympia

Sabrina Ionescu has a big fan in Serena Williams's house. Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted on social media that they were able to grab one of Ionescu's historic jerseys for their daughter, Olympia.

In a video posted on his Instagram story. Ohanian showed off Sabrina Ionescu's jersey hung on a mannequin. He revealed that he had gotten it for his daughter so she could visit him in his office.

The legendary tennis player's husband revealed the jersey's historic significance. He said that it was the same jersey that Ionescu wore in a 3-point contest against Steph Curry.

Ionescu and Curry made history during the 2024 NBA All-Star after going against each other in the 3-point contest. They were the first ones to do so during an All-Star event. However, despite the massive success, the NBA couldn't repeat it in the 2024-25 season.

The Ohanian family, especially Alexis, has been a big New York Liberty fan. Last season, when the Liberty won its first-ever title, he was enthusiastically hyping up the team during the championship parade.

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty will kick off their title defense when they start their regular season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces in an ESPN doubleheader. The WNBA preseason will begin on May 3.

Sabrina Ionescu wants Serena Williams to wear her signature shoes

Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoes have been a hit in the sneaker market. After much success, the WNBA star went on a Nike Asia Tour during the offseason. She made her stops in the Philippines and China, and it was a massive success as thousands of fans showed up to meet the Liberty star.

In March earlier this year, Complex Sneakers posted a video of Ionescu giving a candid answer to a question about who she would want to see wear her signature shoes. The 2024 WNBA champion, candidly named Serena Williams.

"That's a good question. I don't think I've seen Serena Williams in my shoes, and that would be dope," Ionescu said. "Maybe she could like to 'Crip Walk' in them

Williams' 'Crip Walk' became famous after she famously celebrated with the dance during the 2012 Olympics win. Most recently, during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February, she performed her famous dance step.

Ionescu's signature shoes, the Sabrina 1, have been a massive success among sneaker enthusiasts. Since its release in September 2023, it has gained traction in the market, with other NBA players rocking it during games.

