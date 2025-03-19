Serena Williams' millionaire husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word message to 2× WNBA All-Star’s historic career move

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, dropped a four-word reaction to Chiney Ogwumike's historic career move. On Tuesday, Deadline reported on X that the two-time All-Star would be working on a WNBA comedy series named "The W."

Williams' millionaire husband reacted to the news in Deadline's post's comment section.

"Love this for you," Ohanian wrote.

Ogwumike played for five years in the WNBA, where she won the Rookie of the Year and was included in the All-Rookie team in 2014. She played for the Connecticut Sun for four seasons, earning two All-Star nods.

The comedy series will be a major step in Ogwumike's career as she smoothly transitioned into the media industry after leaving the court. According to Deadline, the former Sun forward will work with the "GLOW" creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive.

This opportunity has opened the window for Ogwumike to enter the docuseries industry. Over the years, the two-time All-Star has regularly appeared as a basketball analyst on ESPN.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has a net worth of $150 million. The Reddit co-founder frequently talks about basketball, especially the WNBA. He recently expressed his support for LeBron James' son, Bronny James, after the Lakers' budding star scored the game-ending 3-pointer in a 125-109 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, invites WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark for dinner

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, invited WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark for dinner. Ohanian reposted a tweet on X featuring a clip of the Indiana Fever guard from the March 6 episode of the "Eli Manning Show."

In the clip, the WNBA Rookie of the Year named the tennis legend as the celebrity she wants to have dinner with. Ohanian, being William's husband, extended a warm invitation to the Fever guard:

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband has been an avid Clark supporter since her time in Iowa. The 2024 Time Athlete of the Year has seen a meteoric rise in her popularity and has benefitted the league as well. Ohanian even bragged about Clark's stardom once she saw a boom in her popularity.

