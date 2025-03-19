Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian rejoices at LeBron James's son Bronny's 3-pointer

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently commented on LeBron James' son Bronny's stunning garbage time 3-pointer. The 20-year-old son of the NBA legend came on the court shortly after the 4th quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, and with the score at 120-102, he sunk a basket to finish the game with a final score of 125-109.

Bronny's start to life in the NBA has been less than smooth. He was drafted by the Lakers as the 55th pick of the 2024 Draft. Immediately labelled a nepotism pick, the youngster initially struggled to find his feet, but is now beginning to show promise, He's scored at least one bucket in each of his last six games.

The game was being watched by the Playback X (formerly Twitter) account, who shared their congratulations for Bronny. They posted:

"BRONNY BUCKETS GOT GIL HYPE"

Also watching was 23-time Major winner Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur responded immediately to Playback's post on his own X account, saying:

"NGL, I love seeing it."

Ohanian is a longstanding basketball fan. He is known to support the Milwaukee Bucks and has invested significantly in women's basketball.

When Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams supported LeBron James and his family through Bronny's 2023 illness

2020 Australian Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in 2023, collapsing during basketball practice at the Galen Center, University of Southern California. Bronny was successfully treated at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and discharged a few days later. He has since made a full recovery.

Serena Williams and Ohanian were amongst the first to offer their thoughts and prayers to the James family, with Ohanian posting on X:

"We're thinking of and praying for y'all"

Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian X Account (https://x.com/alexisohanian)

Aside from basketball, Serena and Ohanian are major investors in sports in general. Ohanian, who was once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", has leveraged his business skills to support the NFL, soccer, and golf. Together with his wife, he is the principal owner of Angel City FC, and Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The couple are also significant investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's groundbreaking TGL venture. They are co-owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six teams competing in the event alongside other famous owners, sister Venus Williams, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

