Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shocked by $800M-worth LeBron James' athletic display in Lakers win vs Warriors

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to Stephen Curry missing layups as LeBron James knocked down back-to-back three-pointers in the NBA on February 6. The 40-year-old was in stellar form for the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Golden State Warriors, leading his team to a 120-112 victory.

The Reddit co-founder who has been an innate basketball fan was stunned at the display. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings on the game.

Ohanian wrote, "What in the 2K is this???"

The $800 million-worth (via Celebrity Net worth) star hooper scored 42 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists during the game. Ohanian's comment appeared to have been about LeBron's impressive shots from beyond the arc and the Warriors' struggle to issue a response.

Serena Williams' husband is a well-known NBA fan and is a big supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks. He has also shown his love for the sport by donating a large sum of money to his Alma Mater- the University of Virginia, for its women's basketball program.

He takes a special interest in the development of women's sports and also invested in the NWSL team, Angel City FC.

Serena Williams and husband Alexias Ohanian striving to change the landscape of women's sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

The husband and wife duo has always been vocal about the upliftment of women in sports. Last year at the Invest in Sports conference held by Sportico, Alexis Ohanian spoke about his ventures in the “RISE: The Business of Women’s Sports” panel, which also had former WNBA champion Fran Harris and Gotham FC governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett on the panel.

“Started talking to existing owners (about) buying their teams. And by the end of 2019, had paid a million dollars, which was in price for an expansion at that point for what would become Angel City FC. And most of my friends in investing said I would lose all of my money at the same time,” he said.

He was later able to prove them wrong as Angel City FC went on to become NWSL’s most valued franchise (via Sportico).

He also started Athlos, an all-women track and field meet. This meet took the track and field world by storm as it offered the largest prize purse in the sport, surpassing Diamond League, with winners of each of the events earning $60,000 (according to Forbes).

