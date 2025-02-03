Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has weighed in on the blockbuster trade that has sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dallas Mavericks recently captured headlines with the unexpected decision to trade their star player, who is now set to team up with LeBron James.

Just a year after Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, the team has chosen to send the 25-year-old to the Lakers alongside Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In exchange, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. The trade sent shockwaves through the entire sporting community, with the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also expressing their surprise.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a cheeky response to the sensational trade, sharing a picture of Luka Doncic's No. 77 Mavericks jersey and joking about it going on sale after the news.

"On sale!?" Ohanian posted.

Ohanian chiming in on Doncic's trade doesn't come as a surprise, since he follows the NBA closely. The 41-year-old is a passionate supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks, often expressing his admiration for their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. He recently lauded Antetokounmpo's impressive shot against the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

"I'm a simple man: I see a @Giannis_An34 highlight, I QT it," he wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian treats daughter Olympia to her first basketball game

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Beyond his interest in men's basketball, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has also donated over $1 million to the women's basketball program at his alma mater, the University of Virginia, as part of his ongoing efforts to champion women's sports.

The Reddit co-founder recently took his elder daughter Olympia to her first-ever basketball game to support the Virginia Cavaliers. Despite their narrow loss to the Miami Hurricanes, Ohanian expressed pride in the team and backed them to come back stronger.

"We didn't get the dub, but I'm still so proud of these ladies. Glad @OlympiaOhanian got to watch her first ever basketball game with me and @uvawomenshoops," Ohanian posted.

Alexis Ohanian also took a moment to appreciate Cavaliers star Kymora Johnson for sharing the "kindest" message to Olympia and calling the seven-year-old her "bestie."

"Special Shoutout to @KymoraJohnson_ who sent her the kindest note. We've got some great talent on our squad. Keep fighting," he wrote.

Like her husband, Serena Williams is also a fan of women's basketball, having shared valuable advice for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and even shown interest in investing in a WNBA team.

