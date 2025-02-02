Nick Kyrgios gives 4-word reaction to Mavericks' shocking $75,000,000-worth Luka Doncic's trade to Lakers

Nick Kyrgios has taken to social media to give his take on the Dallas Mavericks' unexpected offload of $75M-worth Luka Doncic (as per Celebrity Net Worth) to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks will receive Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round Los Angeles pick in return.

Krygios is a well-known Boston Celtics and general basketball fan, and often comments on the sport. The Aussie returned to tennis action this season after a long hiatus from the sport. He suffered opening-round exits at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

Kyrgios spoke out on Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks after the news broke. The Aussie wrote on X:

"The Mavs are legit"

The Australian, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of 13 in 2016, has enough basketball knowledge to have a meaningful opinion. He once shared his love of basketball when he was growing up while speaking on his podcast Good Trouble.

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to set there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball - the camaraderie, the teamwork," he said.

He also appeared on the Fanduel YouTube channel to discuss his Boston Celtics obsession.

"I kind of feel as though I bridge the gap between tennis and basketball" - Nick Kyrgios on his love for basketball

Pop-Up NBA Basketball Court Installed At Bondi Beach - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios' love for basketball goes beyond the sport itself. As a child, he identified with the entire ethos of the game - from the sportswear to the attitude of the players, which chimed with his own aggressive, uncompromising on-court persona.

Kyrgios has often courted controversy as a tennis player, something he also saw in the NBA brand. He said in May 2024 on Good Trouble:

“I felt like the way they dress, the way they act, I felt super comfortable. Just like you feel safe on the tennis court, I feel super safe on the basketball court. I love basketball, and I kind of feel as though I bridge the gap between tennis and basketball. Obviously, I had the shoe with Kyrie and wearing basketball jerseys, and now everyone’s wearing basketball jerseys on the court.”

Nick Kyrgios is an entertainer with a large social media following so when he comments on sporting matters, people take notice. The Australian is planning to make his return to the tennis court at Indian Wells in March.

