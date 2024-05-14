Nick Kyrgios was recently astonished by the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. Thunders staged a comeback to win 100-96 and tied the conference semifinals playoff at 2-2. Thunders will now host Mavericks on May 15.

Kyrgios, who is an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, said that the reaction of the internet would be a lot different if the Celtics had been on the receiving end of it.

"If this were the Celtics the whole internet would be calling it the biggest choke 😂 how on earth have the mavs lost this game," Kyrgios wrote.

Replying to one comment about the Mavericks being only four up going into the fourth quarter, the Australian pointed out that they allowed Thunder to score nine straight points.

"Hahahah pretty sure they were up more with 4 mins to go and then gave up a 9-0 run," he replied.

The former World No. 13 has previously shared his love for basketball on his show Good Trouble.

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to sit there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball, the camaraderie, the teamwork," he said.

Nick Kyrgios - “Celts have ruined my day”

Nick Kyrgios at the 2020 ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios bemoaned about the Boston Celtics' loss to the Cleaveland Cavaliers in the second match of the conference semifinals.

The Celtics won their first match against the Cavaliers 120-95 in the conference semifinals. On May 9, the Celtics played their second match at TD Garden Arena, their home arena, but failed to capitalize on the familiarity of the home conditions and lost the match 94-118. The Celtics have since won two games on the trot and now lead 3-1, with the next game scheduled to be played on May 15.

Kyrgios reflected on the loss, stating that the Celtics displayed a below-par shooting performance and did not take home advantage.

"Putrid shooting performance. Ridiculous how the Celtics never take advantage of home court," Nick Kyrgios wrote on his X account.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, experiencing the highs and lows of being a sports fan, wrote that his day was ruined due to the loss. He also added that the team's performances were very inconsistent.

"Celts have ruined my day. This team is a roller coaster. Just when you think they have it figured out, they throw a performance like this in," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action since June 2023, recently shared a positive update regarding his injury, stating that he is seeing improvement every day.