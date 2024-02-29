Nick Kyrgios shared a positive update about his ongoing recovery during his latest interaction with fans on social media.

Kyrgios is currently recuperating from a wrist injury he suffered in June 2023, when he visited Spain for the Mallorca Championships. He also underwent a knee procedure earlier that year, which kept him out of action for the first five months of the 2023 season. The Aussie played just one match last year – an opening-round loss at the Stuttgart Open. He sat out the rest of the season after injuring his wrist in Mallorca.

Shedding light on his recovery process during a recent social media interaction, Nick Kyrgios conveyed that he is getting back in shape and his wrist is healing by the day.

"Honestly, I’m seeing improvement every day with my wrist and I’m in the middle of getting back to playing shape," he wrote on Instagram during the Q & A.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist assured fans of his competitive return, but also added that he won’t be rushing the process.

"I will be back. I’m not sure the exact time frame, I will be cautious and take my time. We know what happens when I’m healthy," he said.

Nick Kyrgios also touched upon his not-so-normal upbringing. He disclosed that he didn't initially expect himself to play tennis professionally despite being "gifted."

"Honestly, I didn’t even think about it. I was grinding out 3–4-hour days from the age of 10. My parents knew I had the gift. But I definitely didn’t have a “normal” childhood, I sacrificed a lot. Not until about 17 I thought about playing against the greats. The rest is history," the Aussie wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios on Instagram

A few days ago, Nick Kyrgios had revealed that he initially dreamt of becoming a basketball player, but his parents "pushed" him towards tennis, which he said was "traumatizing."

Nick Kyrgios on how he unwinds: "My dogs give me a sense of being human"

Kyrgios pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

While on the sidelines, Nick Kyrgios has been pursuing his passions outside of tennis. The former World No. 13 recently announced his video podcast called “Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios.” Several celebrated figures such as Gordan Ramsay and Jay Shetty have made a guest appearance on the series.

Kyrgios also accepted a gig with Tennis Channel as a commentator at the tail end of 2023. He additionally covered the 2024 Australian Open as an expert for Eurosport.

Speaking about how he keeps himself relaxed despite his hectic work life, Kyrgios said:

"Very hard for a mind like mine to relax. Whether it be training or business, or other commitments," he wrote on Instagram.

The Aussie added that he either resorts to gaming or spending time with his dogs in order to unwind.

"I try to game (very competitive) but my dogs give me a sense of being human," he said.

"I’m starting to find out people think getting to this level is easy," he added, seemingly referring to his currently mental and physical health.

Kyrgios said that his dogs are a “big part” of his life. The tennis player and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi welcomed a dachshund puppy named Boo in 2023.

"They are a big part of my life. Can’t imagine waking up and them not being there always happy," he wrote.

Kyrgios on Instagram