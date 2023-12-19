Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, kicked off the Christmas festivities earlier today, decking her home with a beautiful Christmas tree.

With a little bit of help from her Yaya (grandmother in Greek), Hatzi embodied the holiday spirit with a charming tree that was covered in pretty decor, fairy lights and gift bags.

"Favourite time of the year," Hatzi revealed about Christmas on her Instagram account.

Hatzi even had a customized bauble specially designed for her and Kyrgios' beloved dachshund puppy named Boo. The bauble celebrated Boo's first-ever Christmas.

"People would assume boo is our child not dog with that ornament," joked Hatzi.

Costeen Hatzi posted via her Instagram account

Kyrgios, her boyfriend, was quick to re-share her story. He described her Christmas tree as amazing and couldn't resist laughing at her 'Boo' joke.

Nick Kyrgios responds to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's post via his Instagram

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been together since December 2021. The couple crossed paths when Hatzi advertised a mirror for sale online, as per reports.

Hatzi, a native of Sydney, also has Greek roots like Kyrgios. She is a blogger and a lifestyle social media influencer. She owns Casa Amor Interiors, a business that focuses on home decor.

The couple is regularly pictured together at Kyrgios' matches and on holidays. The pair most recently visited Los Angeles together and posted pictures together during their trip on their respective social media accounts.

"La dump pt 2," wrote Hatzi via her Instagram account.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi welcomed Boo into their family in August

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi - @costeenhatzi, Instagram

Nick Kyrigios and Costeen Hatzi introduced the newest member of their family on August 21, 2023. Hatzi shared a picture of the trio via her personal Instagram handle, with a caption that read "my family."

Kyrgio echoed her sentiments with a "My beautiful family" comment on the photo.

In a similar Instagram post in October earlier this year, Hatzi claimed that Boo was drawing all the attention and stealing her man (Kyrgios) from her. She shared a heartwarming picture of Boo and Kyrgios cuddled in bed.

Nick Kyrgios shared Costeen Hatzi's photograph via his Instagram account

Kyrgios re-shared the picture as his Instagram story and went on to describe girlfriend Hatzi as 'the cutest.'