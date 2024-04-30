Nick Kyrgios brushed aside a commentator's criticism regarding Pedro Cachin's jersey request from Rafael Nadal after their intense third-round battle at the Madrid Open.

Nadal is making his 17th appearance in the Madrid Open this year. After three hours and four minutes, he secured a spot in the last 16 by edging past Pedro Cachin of Argentina, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Overwhelmed by the occasion and competing against a clay court legend, Cachin requested a jersey from Nadal, which garnered mixed reviews from journalists and tennis enthusiasts. Kyrgios dismissed one such criticism by BBC commentator and The Tennis Podcast co-host, David Law.

Kyrgios's interaction on the social media platform 'X' can be seen below.

"Sorry Pedro, asking for your opponents shirt at the net ain't it," David Law said.

"Why? NBA players, soccer players do it all the time? It’s a memory, an experience that took a life time of work and that less than 1% of humans get to. You wouldn’t understand," Nick Kyrgios replied

David Law went on to comment that he understood the situation, but couldn't agree and support the same. Kyrgios still held firm on his stance and felt that the commentator is not in a position to understand the request.

"I understand. I just don't agree," - David Law added

"Yes, but you aren't in this position hence you should just listen and take it in. You report on the sport that we play," Nick Kyrgios concluded

Kyrgios and Nadal have competed against each other nine times on the main tour and the Spaniard leads their head-to-head battle 6-3. The duo were set to face each other in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, but Nadal was forced to withdraw from their match due to an abdomen injury.

Kyrgios eventually reached the finals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career but fell to Novak Djokovic in a four-set bout. The Australian has been currently sidelined with injury and was last seen competing in the 2023 Stuttgart Open on the men's tour. He is expected to return soon and is prioritizing his recovery at the moment.

"Prime Rafael Nadal was ridiculous" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to Spaniard's tweener against Novak Djokovic in Madrid Open 2011 final

Rafa at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 - Day Seven the Spaniard is currently through to the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open this week. He will square off against 30th seed Jiri Lehecka for the first time in his career for a place in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios has stated that Rafael Nadal was almost unplayable during his peak on the men's tour.

Nadal has an outstanding record on clay and has captured 14 French Open titles in his career. He has dominated clay court events such as the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open and the Italian Open in the last two decades.

Recalling one of his outrageous tweener winners against Novak Djokovic in the 2011 Madrid Open, Kyrgios gushed about his form during the peak days of his career.

"Prime Rafa was ridiculous🤯😅😵," Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories.

