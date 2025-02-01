Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian elated as daughter Olympia bonds with 'new bestie' UVA star Kymora Johnson after attending 1st basketball game

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, couldn't contain his excitement when he saw a heartwarming moment unfold at a women's basketball game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes. The occasion became even more special for Ohanian when Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball guard Kymora Johnson referred to his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, as her "bestie."

Olympia attended her first-ever basketball match with her father on January 30, 2025, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The game started with a strong performance from the Cavaliers, who took an early 13-point lead. However, the Hurricanes mounted a dramatic comeback in the final minutes, clinching the victory 77-74.

Kymora Johnson, a standout guard for the Virginia Cavaliers, took a brief break from her basketball duties to spend time with Olympia. The two had a sweet interaction before the game, and Johnson took the opportunity to snap a photo with Olympia. She shared the moment on Instagram stories, captioning the picture:

"New bestie."

Ohanian reshared the picture on his own Instagram story shortly after Johnson posted it.

In December 2024, Alexis Ohanian donated $1 million to the Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball team, marking the largest donation in the team's history and the second-largest to the university's women's athletics program.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discusses his major donation to UVA women's basketball

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that he has donated more than $1 million to the University of Virginia's women's basketball program. The 2005 UVA graduate shared the announcement in late December 2024.

"It's probably the question I get the most often these days - When are you going to make moves in women's basketball? I am proud to support the women's program at my alma mater with this donation. It's time to bring the nation's best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years," Serena Williams' husband said during the announcement.

Afterwards, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide more details about his partnership, revealing that the seven-figure donation would be spread out over multiple years.

"I've talked about raising the volume on how excellent women's college basketball is for years now... But I've finally made an investment! Multiple years + seven figures — I'm thrilled to help in push forward women's basketball, starting with my stomping grounds: @UVAWomensHoops to make this team a championship contender in the next 4 years," Ohanian wrote.

A passionate sports supporter, Ohanian has also invested in Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Furthermore, he founded a women's track and field startup called Athlos.

