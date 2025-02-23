Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $800,000,000-worth LeBron James and Luka Doncic 'having fun' during Lakers vs Nuggets

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his thoughts on LeBron James and Luka Doncic 'having fun' hooping together in the Los Angeles Lakers jersey. He posted a play from the Lakers' triumph over the Denver Nuggets, on social media.

The sporting fraternity was completely baffled when it was announced that Luka Doncic would be traded to the Lakers with Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking mid-season move. Interstingly, the Slovenian had led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in the previous season.

This move seemed to have favored the Lakers, as they now had $800 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) LeBron James and Luka Doncic, a pair that packs massive firepower up front. The two have been tearing it up in the NBA with their amazing chemistry, as their teamwork was recently put to the test against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets.

Though both sides came out guns blazing, thanks to heroics from Aaron Gordon and Luka Doncic, the Lakers blew the home team away in the fourth quarter to clinch an important 123-100 win and bridge the gap between the two sides.

Commenting on a play between Doncic and James at the beginning of the match, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X and wrote:

"These two look like they’re having fun together," Ohanian tweeted.

Interestingly, the Lakers will face Doncic's former side, the Mavericks, on February 26. Notably, Alexis Ohanian even extended a mouth-watering invitation to Luka Doncic, following his arrival at the Los Angeles-based NBA powerhouse.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends an interesting invitation to Luka Doncic following his arrival at the Los Angeles Lakers

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Golf Club, which is co-owned by Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, her sister Venus Williams, and others, welcomed Luka Doncic upon his arrival to California via X.

"Let’s go @luka7doncic! Welcome to LA 😎," the golf club wrote.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, invited the Slovenian superstar to join the LAGC players Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose during the post-season break.

"@luka7doncic let’s get you out on the course with our guys when the season’s over," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian also reacted to a post comparing Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers to American golfer Tony Finau's arrival at the Los Angeles Golf Club.

