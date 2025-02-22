Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $75M-worth Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to Lakers being compared to Tony Finau joining LAGC

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to a comparison between Luka Doncic joining the Los Angeles Lakers and Tony Finau joining Los Angeles Golf Club. Finau will play for LAGC for just one game in their quest to qualify for the TGL playoffs.

On Feb. 21, LAGC's official X account announced that 35-year-old American golfer Finau is joining the TGL franchise for their next match. He will play for the team co-owned by Ohanian on Monday, Feb. 24, against New York Golf Club.

Taking it to X, LAGC announced:

"Fresh face. Same team. The roster is set for Monday’s chance to clinch a playoff berth as we sign @tonyfinaugolf to a one match contract. Tune in Monday 5pm EST on ESPN to catch the LAGC battle it out against @nygolfclub".

Claire Rogers on X posted an image of Doncic, worth $75 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), in a Lakers kit and compared Finau's move, with the caption:

"Tony Finau to LA"

Ohanian reacted to the post with an emoji:

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian cheekily reminds media house about daughter Olympia's LAGC co-owner status

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)

Before LAGC's match against Atlanta Drive, Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia were spotted making their way into the SoFi Arena. ESPN took to X to share a video of the same and captioned it:

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc."

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian noted this and couldn't help but correct the media house, writing:

"And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian."

Williams got married to Reddit co-founder Ohanian in November 2017, just months after the tennis star gave birth to their first daughter Olympia. Williams, who has already won 23 Grand Slam titles, continued her career until the 2022 US Open. A year later, Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second daughter Adira.

Notably, both of Williams and Ohanian's daughters are co-owners of LAGC. Serena's sister Venus Williams is also one of the co-owners.

LAGC played their debut match in January against the Jupiter Links and won by a huge margin of 12-1. They comfortably won the second match as well against Boston Common 6-2. However, fell to their first defeat in their last match against Atlanta Drive. The closely fought battle ended in overtime with Atlanta winning 6-5.

