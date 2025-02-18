Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues correction as daughter Olympia's "co-owner" status left out during LAGC match visit

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently stepped in to correct an oversight when their daughter, Olympia, was omitted from the ownership recognition of their co-owned Los Angeles Golf Club. The moment occurred during the team's TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League) match against Atlanta Drive GC.

Ad

Ohanian, a seasoned entrepreneur, currently heads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. A passionate sports enthusiast, he has combined his love for athletics with business, making significant investments in NWSL’s Angel City FC and TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club. Moreover, his wife, Serena Williams, along with her sister Venus and their daughter Olympia, also co-owns the golf club.

Ahead of LAGC's recent match, ESPNW shared a video on X featuring the 23-time Major champion arriving at the arena. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Noticing that his daughter was left out of the ownership recognition, Serena Williams' husband stepped in to correct the post, ensuring Olympia’s role was acknowledged alongside her mother.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olympia became an investor in LAGC when she was just five. At just two years old, she made waves by joining her parents in investing in the women’s soccer team, Angel City F.C.

"I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club": Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams and Olympia's LAGC ownership

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to TGL in 2023, Alexis Ohanian shared that he is proud to have Serena Williams and daughter Olympia, as co-owners of LAGC, reflecting their family's growing connection to the sport. He expressed hope that the team would impact many families.

Ad

“To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too," he said.

Ad

The 41-year-old further highlighted Los Angeles as the perfect location for TGL, noting its unique mix of sports, technology, and entertainment.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team,” he added. “This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," he added.

Ohanian, along with daughter Olympia, shares a strong passion for golf, and the tech entrepreneur often posts glimpses of their golfing outings online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas