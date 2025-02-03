Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughter Olympia go golfing, bake cakes & more in weekend bonding session

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared glimpses of his adorable weekend getaway with daughter Olympia. The father-daughter duo shared updates from their day off, enjoying moments of playing golf, baking cakes, and having fun together.

Ohanian updates his followers with moments alongside his family of four. From the smallest pancake moments with his daughters to the largest investments made in their name, the tech entrepreneur shares it all. This aligns with his focus on setting a perfect example for dads everywhere.

Serena Williams' husband uploaded pictures from his fun-filled weekend with daughter Olympia. The duo was spotted having fun at the golf course, with the Reddit co-founder sharing pictures near the golf cup.

Trending

"Weekend things," he captioned his post on X.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian also briefed his cooking sessions, reviewing the successful attempt at baking a chocolate cake learned by AI.

"The homemade cake tasted better than it looked. Recipe via AI. She got creative with the frosting/fondant...," he added.

This turned out to be a follow-up to the update that Alexis Ohanian shared on daughter Olympia's birthday back in September 2024. The 41-year-old expressed his eagerness to mentor Olympia during her golfing sessions. He also shared the immense excitement after receiving new golf clubs from Tiger Woods.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lets daughter Olympia be the new hairstylist

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian surprised fans with a cheeky, yet adorable, act from his daughter Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared a fun reel on his Instagram, where she trimmed her father's hair. With her eyes on Ohanian, the 7-year-old appeared to be enjoying the hairstyling session.

The Reddit co-founder encouraged his daughter throughout the process.

“I trust you, Olympia. The gentleman’s mullet is gone," he captioned the post.

For those who aren’t familiar, Ohanian pointed towards his long-standing hairstyle that the fans have known him for. Despite the visible humor in his message, it was clear how willingly he let go of his signature look for Olympia’s experiment. However, Olympia didn't perform this without the help of a professional stylist.

The lovable father-daughter duo continues to wow fans with their weekend posts. The renowned tech entrepreneur has always been dedicated to his family, whether it's spending quality time with them or making thoughtful investments for their future. Serena Williams and family never fail to amaze their followers with heartwarming moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas