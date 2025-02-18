Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends a message about LAGC's narrow TGL defeat while acknowledging Tommy Fleetwood's statement

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to his TGL franchise, Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), narrow defeat against Atlanta Drive GC. This was their first loss of the campaign.

On Monday, February 17, LAGC took on Atlanta in the third match of their campaign. The Los Angeles franchise had comfortably defeated Jupiter Links 12-1 in their opening match and got the better of Boston Common 6-2 a fortnight ago. Meanwhile, Atlanta won their opening match 4-0 against New York and grabbed a dramatic comeback Overtime victory over LAGC 6-5.

LAGC led 5-4 entering the 15th hole, but Atlanta forced overtime and bagged the win. LAGC co-owner, Alexis Ohanian, took to Instagram to express pride in his team and ensure a comeback.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur shared LAGC player Tommy Fleetwood's comment about how narrow their loss was and captioned it:

"Proud of the boys. We'll be back stronger."

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story. (Instagram @alexisohanian)

LAGC, co-owned by Serena Williams and her family, will be back in action next Monday to face win-less New York Golf Club. Their final match of the league campaign will be against the undefeated Bay Golf Club on Monday, March 3.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian points out daughter Olympia's snub in "co-owner" status recognition

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian watch the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Golf Club is co-owned by Serena Williams and her family including, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters Olympia and Adira. Arriving for LAGC's match against Atlanta, Williams was spotted along with her seven-year-old daughter Olympia.

An X account shared a video of their arrival with the caption:

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc."

Ohanian reshared the post and corrected it by adding "co-owner" status for Olympia as well. He wrote:

"👀 And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian"

In 2023, Alexis Ohanian spoke about his family's involvement in the TGL and their ownership stake in the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

"To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too," he said.

He further emphasized that Los Angeles was the perfect home for the team, highlighting the city's unique blend of sports, technology, and entertainment.

