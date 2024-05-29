"SGA type numbers": NBA fans laud Caitlin Clark for first 30-point game in WNBA 

Fans praised WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark for recording her first 30-point game of her career. Although the Indiana Fever lost the game against the LA Sparks, 88-82, Clark left a good impression on fans. She had an all-around game that fans have been waiting to see from her since the start of the season.

Clark had 30 points, five rebounds and six assists as Indiana tried to get their second win of the season. She also had three steals and three blocks in 34 minutes of action, showing off her impressive two-way play. But that wasn't enough to lead the Fever to get the win.

Tuesday's outing marked Clark's eighth game of the season and her WNBA career. It was a bounce-back game after her eight-point performance against the Las Vegas Aces.

After her performance, fans lauded Clark for displaying her great scoring outburst.

Here are some of what the fans had to say about her 30-point game on X/Twitter:

"SGA type numbers," one fan referencing OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, who's known for his 30-point outbursts.

"ROTY and its not even close," this fan named Clark as the Rookie of the Year.

"Best rookie right now," another fan said, joining the Clark bandwagon.

"She gets hot & it’s over for the WNBA," one fan said.

"It’s going to get real quite if she goes on a crazy run," this fan is expecting big things from Clark.

"League is finished," another fan said.

Although Clark had a great scoring night, she wasn't as efficient as many expect her to be. She shot 3-of-10 from beyond the arc and 7-of-16 from the field. She also turned the ball over seven times throughout the game. The rookie made the most of her chances whenever she was fouled and made 13-of-15 shots from the charity stripe.

Temi Fagbenle on playing with Caitlin Clark

Before the Fever game against the Sparks, the team had a 1-6 record. Now, with their recent loss, they have slumped to a 1-7 record, which has left some fans bothered. WNBA teams are focused on defending against the Fever religiously, especially Caitlin Clark, who has struggled since the start of the season.

She's making 37.1% of her shots from the field and 31.6% of her 3s. The frustrations of not consistently making shots have bothered her and her fans. However, forward Temi Fagbenle spoke highly of Clark and how well she's developed her chemistry with her new teammates:

"We just figured it out," Fagbenle said. "She's a smart player, I'm a smart player... I'm always sprinting the floor and she's a great passer. So she's always gonna pass it if I'm open. I know that."

The Fever's next game will be against the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

