"Caitlin will get ejected at some point this year" - WNBA fans frustrated over Caitlin Clark picking 2nd technical in 8 games

Some WNBA fans are frustrated about Caitlin Clark getting called for her second technical foul in eight games. Clark was called for a technical foul late in the first quarter against the LA Sparks following a play between the Sparks' Aari McDonald and the Fever's Lexie Hull. It's unclear what the rookie said.

Clark's first technical foul came in her third WNBA game and was caught on camera after a non-call on Alyssa Thomas, who grabbed her arm in the previous play. The Fever rookie could be heard telling one of the officials to "call a f*cking foul."

Some fans were frustrated with the officials and felt that calls went against her because of her status as a rookie.

"Caitlin will get ejected at some point this year lol," a fan wrote.

"Not much there. Must have hurt the refs feelings?" one fan asked.

"She didn't even do anything.. the first tech I understood but that one? Wild," another fan commented.

While some fans were upset with the officials, others blamed Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides.

"I love the techs. She should be working the refs. Cuz her coach isn't," a fan claimed.

"If she could trust her coach to do her job then CC wouldn't have to advocate for herself. And if the refs were more consistent with their calls then she wouldn’t be feeling so frustrated to begin with," one fan wrote.

"That's what happens when you have a weak coach, players take things into their hands but it's too early for Clark to be talking to refs the way she does. She got away with it in college because there was no defense and she could easily make up for any pts that might cost her team," another fan commented.

Christie Sides wants Caitlin Clark to change her game

Some Indiana Fever fans were not happy with coach Christie Sides' handling of Caitlin Clark. Sides plays Clark out of position at times, which limits her abilities as a scorer and playmaker.

The coach's recent comments about helping Clark change her game may not sit well with the Fever fanbase.

"I think she's used to some shots that she's taken in the last few years that are just those deep shots. There's times she comes off ball screens where she's open in that long two area, and we've got to get her comfortable taking that long two." [H/T Marca.com]