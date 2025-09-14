Shaquille O'Neal campaigns for 'Free Angel Reese' movement as her time in Chicago reaches new low

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has joined the "Free Angel Reese" movement amid the rocky relationship between the WNBA star and the Chicago Sky. Reese's future with the Sky is in question heading into the offseason after her comments about the franchise and her teammates.

In a post on his Instagram stories, O'Neal shared a reel from Trysta Krick and Sarah Chovnick regarding Reese's issues with the Sky. Krick was critical of the Chicago franchise's history with players such as Sylvia Fowles, Elena Delle Donne, Gabby Williams, Candace Parker and Marina Mabrey.

All those players left, with Reese seemingly the next one to go following her remarks. O'Neal appeared to agree with Krick's take, which isn't surprising since Reese also went to LSU and was signed by Shaq to Reebok.

Shaquille O'Neal shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @shaq via @thedailywsports on IG)

Shaquille O'Neal developed a relationship with Angel Reese through their connection at LSU. O'Neal has always supported Reese amid all the criticisms she has endured since college. The Chicago Sky star repaid it by choosing Reebok and snubbing other bigger shoe companies.

The LA Lakers legend currently serves as president of basketball for Reebok, with Allen Iverson as vice president. Reese has become the face of its women's brand, launching a signature shoe a couple of months ago with a worldwide release date of September 18.

Angel Reese set to stay in Chicago, according to Sky GM

Angel Reese set to stay in Chicago, according to Sky GM. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite what is happening between Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, general manager Jeff Pagliocca confirmed that their star player is staying with the team. Pagliocca told reporters on Friday that the issue is behind the franchise, and they will look into the future.

"That's the direction we're going to move, is that she's on the roster," Pagliocca said, according to FOX News. "Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago. Obviously, we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates, she spoke publicly.

The GM added:

"We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive."

The Sky have only four players signed for next season, including Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld and Hailey Van Lith. It will be interesting to see if Reese stays in Chicago or gets traded this offseason.

