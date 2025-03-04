Shaquille O'Neal's son issues 3-word praise for Angel Reese as she leads Rose BC to Unrivaled playoffs with dominant performance

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal was in Miami on Monday to attend the Unrivaled game between Rose BC and Laces BC. He praised Angel Reese in three words as she led her team to the semi-finals with a dominant display.

Posting multiple Instagram stories about his appearance at the 3x3 basketball league, O'Neal was seen issuing praise to Reese. Captioning the post with a three-worded message, the former G-League star wrote:

"Goood feet's twin."

Shareef O'Neal sends a message to Angel Reese on Instagram (Credits: @shareefoneal Instagram)

Although he didn't clarify what he meant by "twin," it could be due to a host of reasons. Both Reese and O'Neal wear Reeboks and are former LSU players. He could also be referring to their positions on the court as both are forwards.

One of O'Neal's stories also featured him alongside his brother, Myles, as the duo took a selfie during their Unrivaled appearance. Myles also shared a clip of Angel Reese on his profile, tagging the NCAA champion on his story.

Shareef and Myles O'Neal at the Unrivaled Game in Miami

The Rose BC became the second team after the Lunar Owls to qualify for the semi-finals after they beat the Laces BC 58-53. Angel Reese had an important role to play in the victory as she scored 16 points and locked down the paint by collecting 17 rebounds. Her massive defensive performance also helped the Rose BC beat Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom BC, as Reese's teammate Chelsea Gray attacked the opposition basket and ended the match with 26 points and 7 assists.

Shaquille O'Neal opens up about his lack of confidence as he shows love to Angel Reese about her belief in herself

Former LSU alumnus Angel Reese and Shaquille O'Neal sat down for an hour-long conversation during an episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast on Oct. 25, 2024. The duo spoke on various topics that included subjects about life on and off the court.

Reese was also seen questioning Shaq about his confidence during this interaction as she pondered if he was "always" this confident:

"Have you always been this confident growing up?" she asked the former MVP. [14:13 onwards]

Quickly letting her know that he wasn't always confident in himself, Shaq praised Reese for having belief in herself before explaining how he didn't always carry a positive outlook:

"I talk about this a lot, I call it "professional jealousy" it started in High School," Shaquille O'Neal said. "You kinda deal with this now and it motivates you and that's what I love about you. For example I am in High School, I am averaging 40-20 and 7 blocks but I am not even the number one player in the state. When I see something I don't agree with and I get pissed off and I am going to take it." [14:26 onwards]

The big man continued to express how he was insecure about his talents and how it got worse when he joined LSU. Despite this lack of confidence in his abilities, O'Neal shared how he got over this lack of maturity, as he showed love to Reese for already developing a winner's mindset.

