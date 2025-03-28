"She admits defeat" - Fever fans surprised as Caitlin Clark critic Sheryl Swoopes makes striking claim

Sheryl Swoopes has drawn some flak from Caitlin Clark fans due to her past actions. Swoopes has been perceived as being dismissive of the Indiana Fever All-Star dominance during her time in college. Additionally, some fans think that the former WNBA MVP isn't supportive of Clark.

However, the perception that Swoopes isn't a Clark fan might have just changed after "espnW" posted a TikTok. In the video, Swoopes positively talked about the potential that the new-look Fever has coming into the 2025 campaign.

The video has been reposted on X (formerly Twitter) and fans there have voiced their opinion. Some fans are trolling Swoopes for allegedly changing her tone regarding Caitlin Clark.

"She admits defeat," one fan said.

"Switch up of the century," another person said.

"I can’t imagine how many months of therapy it took her to say Caitlin’s name without a scowl," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, a number of Fever fans are either unreceptive to Swoopes' positive comments or refuse to believe she made them.

"This lady is jinxing us big time. Please make her stop. Talk about your Wings," one fan said.

"This has to be AI," another commented.

"They got a g*n at Sheryl’s head," one person joked.

Sheryl Swoopes surprisingly names Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever as potential champions

The Indiana Fever don't seem to be waiting for their young All-Stars to develop as they're going all in now.

They made moves to acquire championship-caliber players like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to mentor their young guns and elevate their squad.

These roster changes have impressed three-time WNBA MVP Sheryl Swoopes so much that she thinks they're title contenders.

"The team that I feel made the biggest moves, maybe even the best moves, that would be the Indiana Fever," Swoopes said. "I think the Indiana Fever went from just being in the Playoffs last season to potentially winning a championship."

She focused on the addition of Bonner and Howard as factors. Additionally, she mentioned the work that Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have done to get better.

DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard are both champions, All-Stars and award-winning players.

Bonner is a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year, winning it three straight times in her first three WNBA seasons. She's also a six-time All-Star and a two-time champion (2009 & 2014).

Meanwhile, Natasha Howard is a two-time All-Star and a former Defensive Player of the Year winner. She already has three championships to her name (2017, 2018 & 2020).

Aside from them, the Fever also acquired defensive specialist Brianna Turner and three-time champion Sydney Colson.

Having these veterans mentor Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston while they play together could elevate Indiana.

