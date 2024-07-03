"She could easily be a model" - WNBA fans rave about Angel Reese's washed denim outfit ahead of Sky vs Dream showdown

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky players have earned a lot of recognition around the WNBA for their pregame outfits. She's become a fashion icon since making her way to the league, often catching a lot of eyes from fans with her outfits.

Ahead of the Sky's showdown against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Reese and her teammates once again drew a lot of comments for their attire, with fans showering them with praise.

Dana Evans picked a black top and grey sweatpants with black-and-white Jordans. Chennedy Carter picked a white beenie, a black hoodie with a black T-shirt, beige sweatpants and sneakers. Angel Reese went with a washed denim outfit and heels. Isabelle Harrison went with the all-white outfit, including Jordan Retro 4s. Kamilla Cardoso picked a pink hoodie with pink shorts.

Trending

Fans share their opinions on the players' outfits on Instagram.

Angel Reese received a big compliment from a fan who said she could be a model.

One fan said Angel Reese can be a model on Instagram (IG/chicagosky)

More fans showered her with praise, highlighting that she's made some good choices.

Angel Reese's outfit caught a lot of attention from fans (IG/chicagosky)

Angel Reese's outfit caught a lot of attention from fans (IG/chicagosky)

Angel Reese's outfit caught a lot of attention from fans (IG/chicagosky)

Angel Reese's outfit caught a lot of attention from fans (IG/chicagosky)

One fan noted that Reese's smile has changed since Kysre Gondrezick was cut by the team.

Angel Reese's outfit caught a lot of attention from fans (IG/chicagosky)

Angel Reese wins Rookie of the Month honors for June

Angel Reese had a terrific June in the WNBA. The former LSU star had the best month of her young career, finishing on a high note, recording 10 consecutive double-doubles starting from June 4. She broke the single-season record for double-doubles on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The WNBA announced on Tuesday that Reese was selected the Rookie of the Month for June. She averaged 14.5 points per game and 13.2 rebounds per outing.

Expand Tweet

Reese and company try to start this month with a win against the Dream, an opponent that can be tough to beat. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft is making an impression on the court, and she's not stopping anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback