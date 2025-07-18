"She got the most aura in WNBA" - Fans swoon over Angel Reese as she turns heads in animal print trenchcoat at All-Star Orange carpet

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese arriving in style at the Orange Carpet ahead of the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Reese was selected as one of the reserves for the All-Star Game, as the only player from the Chicago Sky's roster.

The WNBA star wore a cheetah print trench coat. She walked towards the photobooth in her high heels and even posed for some pictures.

Reese never fails to impress with her outfits, and just like every time, had the fans swooning over her look. Reacting to the video from @WNBA on X, a fan wrote how Reese was improving her fashion game.

"Now that’s a look! She high steppin for sure.😍," the fan wrote.

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 LINK Now that’s a look! She high steppin for sure.😍

A fan took a shot at Caitlin Clark, who had to pull out of the All-Star Weekend after re-aggravating her groin injury.

"Unlike Caitlyn Clark she actually shows up 😂."

Ja Wickladen 💫💫 @longlivexjeff LINK Unlike Caitlyn Clark she actually shows up 😂

While a fan commented on Reese's 'aura', another fan claimed that she was best dressed on the Orange Carpet.

"She got the most aura in the WNBA."

"Best dressed hands down 👏🔥."

"Naaaaah she ate the girlies up 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Angel Reese has established herself as arguably the most marketable player in the league. A fan commended the Sky star for controlling her star power in the league.

"Here’s someone that understands star power & knows how to milk it!!! What a way to make a statement! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Some fans were simply vibing with Reese's aura on the big night.

"She’s exactly who she think she is!! My goodness 🔥🔥🔥."

Dwyane Wade showers praise on Angel Reese's game

In the last few weeks, Angel Reese has been one of the best players in the WNBA. From scoring at a high efficiency and executing her natural rebounding caliber to registering assists like a point guard, Reese has been impacting the game from all corners.

On Thursday, NBA legend and a member of the Chicago Sky group, Dwyane Wade, dropped big praise for Reese's game and compared her to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

"Angel Reese is hooping, dog," Wade said. "Her game is opening up, her bag is opening up, her confidence is getting even higher. Like, she's in that bag now.

"She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green," Wade added. "When it comes to how they giving her the ball, how they're allowing her to run the offense, how she's making passes, how she's coming down the court, rebounding the ball, being the PG, but attacking, scoring, rebounding the ball, and all that.

Angel Reese struggled at the beginning of the 2025 WNBA season and was subjected to online backlash. However, as the season has progressed, she has been highly efficient.

In her last four games, Reese has shot over 55.0% from the field. This season, she has averaged 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game and shot 44.6% of her field goals.

