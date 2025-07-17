"She was supposed to win MVP, Angel Reese fans celebrating rn" - Fans crushed as Caitlin Clark pulls out of All-Star weekend over groin injury

Caitlin Clark's heartbreaking announcement on Thursday crushed WNBA fans. The Indiana Fever star released a statement regarding her participation in the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Clark announced that she was pulling out of the WNBA 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game.

Clark reaggravated her groin injury in the game against the Connecticut Sun on July 15. There was already a fear that Clark would miss another few weeks.

Reacting to the post, a heartbroken fan said that it was a celebratory moment for Angel Reese's fans.

"F*** no omg Caitlin Clark was supposed to win mvp angel reese fans celebrating rn omg f***," the fan wrote.

SLY @DunVsEverybodyy LINK F*** no omg Caitlin Clark was supposed to win mvp angel reese fans celebrating rn omg f***

Some upset fans blasted the league and the game officials for not protecting Clark from alleged hard fouls.

"Congrats WBNA you let everyone Beat your superstar into the ground and now the ratings will plummet," the fan wrote.

onegospel @onegospel2021 LINK Congrats wbna you let everyone Beat your superstar into the ground and now the ratings will plummet

"Blame the refs and the no fair play from those female players 🤦🏻‍♂️," another fan wrote.

Supremo.solX🦈✨ @SupremoreyyX LINK Blame the refs and the no fair play from those female players 🤦🏻‍♂️

A fan alleged that WNBA players were deliberately trying to hurt the Indiana Fever star.

"When the entire league tried to injure her this is what happens. WNBA needs some leadership and accountability quick!"

Sports Analyst @BocaSportsBets LINK When the entire league tried to injure her this is what happens. WNBA needs some leadership and accountability quick!

Terrance St. Croix💜💛 @DBUDBU7 LINK I am sooooooo sad Caitlin won't be able to participate. But I am happy she is putting herself and her health first. Take care of you CC. 🫶❤️

Max @shmaxdown LINK Fire the entire staff it’s their fault

A fan was unhappy with Clark pulling out of the 3-Point Contest.

"Not well enough to put up jump shots ???? …… Ducking the smoke," the fan wrote with the famous Kobe Bryant meme.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie gives a concerning message about Caitlin Clark's groin injury

Caitlin Clark's sophomore season has been full of injuries and bad shooting. While the Fever star is too good a player to continue to struggle on offense, the groin injury is a big concern for her.

After LeBron James went out with a groin injury in his first year with the LA Lakers, it seems hard to tell if he has fully recovered. He suffered another groin injury last season as well.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who has had her own experience with a similar injury, made some concerning observations about the Fever star's injury.

"I really feel for Caitlin Clark because I actually had that injury in 2006," Leslie said on CBS's "We Need To Talk" show. "...the hard part about groin is that you can't just touch and go...you feel it deep, you have to get a lot of deep treatment, whether it's ice and heat and rest...that injury is tough because it lingers no matter how much medicine you take."

Leslie was also asked about the timeline of her recovery.

"I can still feel that injury linger because I don't know that it ever goes away, you just learn to manage and play with it."

The WNBA legend added that one of the reasons Clark's numbers have been down this season was due to her injury. According to Leslie, Clark might struggle throughout the season with her 3-point shooting and even other parts of the game.

