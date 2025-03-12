"She kissed Kevin Durant on the side" - Ex-Mercury guard playfully reflects on Brittney Griner's moment with NBA superstar

Connecticut Sun guard Natasha Cloud reflected on her ex-Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia and its lasting impact. While doing so, she highlighted NBA players' fondness for the 10-time WNBA All-Star, citing Griner playfully kissing Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Ad

Three years ago, Griner gained global attention after her detention in Russia and subsequent nine-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country. She was held captive from Feb. 17 to Dec. 8, 2022, before being exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a high-profile prisoner swap.

Before Griner's detainment and emotional return to the U.S., she made headlines for pranking Durant at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021). The two-time NBA champion was on Instagram Live giving his followers a tour of the Olympic village when Griner unexpectedly kissed his cheek.

Ad

Trending

Durant appeared flustered before lightening up and expressing an affinity for the 2014 WNBA champion.

"You're lucky I love you, girl," Durant said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday's episode of "The OGs Podcast," Cloud recounted Griner's personal growth since her Russian imprisonment. Afterward, ex-Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem noted that he's heard from fellow players how "cool" Griner is due to her "good sense of humor."

Cloud concurred and comically referenced Griner kissing Durant as an example of her likability.

"(She's) just cool. ... She's funny as hell," Cloud said (timestamp: 46:49). "You remember when she kissed KD on the side? I think he forgot for a minute (what was happening) ... She's cool as hell, like, who does that?"

Ad

Ad

Griner's lighthearted interaction with Durant sparked rumors of them dating. However, Griner has been married to her wife Cherelle Griner since 2019.

Also Read: Dream star Brittney Griner drops 2-word caption to latest laidback fashion look

Natasha Cloud on aftermath of Brittney Griner's Russian detainment

During her discussion about Brittney Griner's personal development since her Russian detainment, Natasha Cloud touched on the backlash Griner faced. Many felt the U.S. prioritizing bringing Griner home over other American citizens detained overseas was unjustified.

Ad

However, according to Cloud, Griner deserved to be brought back.

"That s**t killed me because she really is such a beautiful soul, and so when you're just seeing someone so beautiful get s**t on for just being who she is — she can't help who she was born into being," Cloud said. "The only thing that she can do is be the best version of herself every day, and I think she does a great job of that."

Ad

Cloud added that Griner still "advocates" for "bringing people who are detained overseas home," further justifying her return.

Also Read: Napheesa Collier makes her feelings clear after Brittney Griner unleashes first-ever dunk in Unrivaled - "Only dunker right now"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback