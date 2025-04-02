"She looking like the rich auntie with no kids" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese slays glamorous courtside look at McDonald’s All-American girls game

WNBA player Angel Reese sat courtside at the McDonald's All-American girls game on Monday. To express her support for the young up-and-coming players who might play with or against her in the future, the Chicago Sky forward got decked out.

Ad

Before making it big in the pros, Reese also participated in the McDonald's All-American Game. She was part of the 2020 class and was ranked No. 2 by ESPN.

Now that she's in the WNBA, Reese wants to show the same support she received. But her courtside look got everyone talking, even the commentators, who said that the former LSU star is looking 10 out of 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Reese's look. Here is some of what they had to say about the Sky forward.

"Angel Reese looking like the rich auntie with no kids that just pulled up to the family reunion," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She’s such a baddie ugh," another fan commented.

"Angel Reese glowing up the place fr," a fan said.

Other fans pointed out the details of her outfit.

"She looks good! It’s the shades for me," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Her earrings i need dattttt," another fan said.

"She looks sooo good in brown. Reminds me of the fit she wore before that breakout game she had last year," one fan said.

Also read: "Gonna shock the world": Met Gala host committee member Angel Reese teases huge surprise for the fashion spectacle event

Angel Reese gets excited for LSU signees

Angel Reese had the opportunity to see the young players' abilities on the court. The star forward will also watch how LSU's signees perform. Two players in the McDonald's All-American girls game will represent the Sky forward's old school.

Ad

Forward Grace Knox of Etiwanda High School (ranked No. 6 by ESPN) and guard ZaKiyah Johnson of Sacred Heart Academy (ranked No. 13) are part of LSU's No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

While watching the game, Reese let her followers on X know about her thoughts on the players.

"I like these new lsu babies coming in!!" Reese posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines also signed with LSU, in addition to Knox and Johnson. According to ESPN, Bourrage is the 12th-best player in the 2025 class. Hines, on the other hand, comes in at No. 30.

Reese is looking forward to seeing the next generation of LSU players continue what she achieved during her two-year stint.

Also read: Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction on Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony's pictures in see-through dress

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback