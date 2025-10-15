  • home icon
  "She looks like Sid the Sloth from Ice Age": Fans split over Angel Reese debuting glamorous new style backstage at Victoria's Secret fashion show

"She looks like Sid the Sloth from Ice Age": Fans split over Angel Reese debuting glamorous new style backstage at Victoria’s Secret fashion show

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 23:02 GMT
Fans split over Angel Reese debuting glamorous new style backstage at Victoria’s Secret fashion show. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese has evolved her brand slowly from a basketball player to a fashion icon. At this point, the Chicago Sky star is probably the only player in the league who is a recurring face in fashion events from the top brands.

Last week, Reese announced that she was Victoria's Secret's first professional athlete model and would participate in the brand's fashion event as a runway model on Wednesday in New York City.

Before her debut on the runway, the Sky forward posed for some pictures backstage. She is wearing Victoria's Secret signature pink and white striped lingerie. The NY Post shared pictures from the backstage shoot on their X account on Wednesday.

The fans online were split after seeing the Sky forward walk down the modeling path in the offseason. They expressed their opinions in the post's comment section.

"Hahaha yeah, right she looks like Sid the sloth from ice age," one fan said.
"From ice age to Victoria’s back stage how does Sid the sloth do it," another fan said.
"I can never not see the sloth......." another fan said.
""Y'all nailed it. I didn’t know Sid the sloth until now. But you can’t deny the resemblance," another fan said.

Another set of fans trolled Angel Reese by comparing her modeling adventures to her poor on-court shooting prowess.

"Looking good! Still can't play basketball tho. Move to modeling full-time," one fan said.
"Angel "Bricks" Reese can't make a basic layup, so she might as well do something else," another fan said.

Angel Reese reveals she had always dreamed of becoming a model one day

Angel Reese leveled up her off-court portfolio as she dipped her hands into the modeling world with one of the world's top brands for women. She walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret, an opportunity many women dream of.

In an interview with Vogue on Wednesday before her debut as a model, the Chicago Sky forward revealed that she had always dreamed of becoming a model.

"I would always watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and always dreamed that I, one day, could possibly be a model," She said. "I have a video of me, when I was younger, dancing in Victoria’s Secret sweatpants and a hoodie. It’s a full circle moment for me."
Angel Reese is one of the most popular stars in women's basketball right now. Her off-court endeavors have taken off in the last few months. She released her first signature shoes, the AR 1s, with Reebok last month. In July, she was featured as the female cover star for the NBA 2K26 video game.

However, Reese's on-court career has gone downhill. The Chicago Sky had a terrible run last season, where they finished their schedule as the 12th team in the standings with a 10-34 record.

Edited by Avi Shravan
