  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "I won’t even spend $20 on those" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's new signature shoes getting grilled in unfavorable review

"I won’t even spend $20 on those" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's new signature shoes getting grilled in unfavorable review

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 23, 2025 21:02 GMT
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted a reviewer's take on Angel Reese's new signature [Picture Credit: Getty]

After Angel Reese's Reebok AR1 was released on Sept. 18, the shoe went out of stock in minutes. However, just days after, a fan posted a review of the shoe on the internet and alleged that the AR 1s were of bad quality, drawing reactions from the WNBA fans.

Ad

The fan had bought AR 1 "Mebounds" and posted a video of himself playing in those shoes. The fan said that he wanted to like Reese's shoes, but started seeing wear and tear. He showed the torn part on the upper and showed a layer coming off from the shoe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan sided with the reviewer and took a brutal shot at Angel Rees's AR1 and said tha it was not worth buying, and wasn't ready to buy Reese's shoes.

I won’t even spend $20 on those 🤣."
Ad

A fan alleged that the user was a Caitlin Clark fan and said that the user was lying.

"lol let me guess… he’s gonna get some CC’s and magically start shooting 3’s from half court! Bruh stop lying."
Ad

Another fan slammed the reviewer, calling him a hater.

"Knew someone would try to hate on the shoes 😂😂😂 now more fakers will start making videos saying the shoes are bad lol."
Ad

A fan trolled Angel Reese and commented that her shoes won't sell in America.

"Those shoes will probably not even make it to the Goodwill. They’re going straight to Third World countries."
Ad

A fan revealed that they had even seen Angel Reese playing in Reebok AR 21, and it didn't look gook.

"She plays on them and looks terrible doing it. Yall thought shit was gonna be good?"
Ad

One of the fans brought up Reese's comments earlier this month about the condition of the Chicago Sky and forcing them to bring "great" players.

"Angel Reece gets no so favorable reviews with quitting on her teams and throwing team mates under the bus, so why wouldn't her shoe get the same? Reece is a cancer, and the sooner Reebok realizes that the better."
Ad
Ad

A fan alleged that the fan was deliberately trying to sabotage Angel Reese's signature shoes and was hating on the Sky star.

"Looks like sabotage to me🤦🏾‍♀️ how did you scuff ya shoes up,, with a chisel ??? lol Folks be looking for any reason to hate And talk shii about this little girl lol.. #teamangelreese ✊🏾."
Ad

Angel Reese sends heartfelt message to fans after sellout AR 1

When Reebok released Angel Reese's AR 1 earlier this week, the shelf was emptied, both online and offline, within minutes. Of the three colorways released by Reebok, "Mebounds" and "Receipts Ready" were first to go out of stock, followed by "Diamond Dust" just a few minutes after.

The overwhelming support from the fans got Reese emotional.

Ad
The WNBA star made sure to show love and gratitude to her fans for their support. The love y'all have shown for not one, not two, but three shoes ... I'm just so full of gratitude because y'all did not have to show that much love to me ... it's crazy. So, I'm just grateful and thankful for you guys," she said in a video.
Ad

There is no confirmation about the restocking of these shoes. The sneaker company is expected to release other colorways in the coming days.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications