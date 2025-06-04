"She loves Steph sm" - Fever fans adore Caitlin Clark's friendship band exchange with coach Stephanie White

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sat out Tuesday’s game against the Washington Mystics. As she often does during her injury layoff, Clark spent time on the bench talking with Stephanie White. Before tip-off, the point guard gave the Fever coach a friendship band as a “good luck charm.”

Clark suffered a left quad injury following the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty over a week ago. While on the inactive list, the All-Star guard has remained active on the bench as the team’s biggest and loudest supporter. Teammate Lexie Hull noted how Clark often spends time with the coaches, particularly with White.

Without the superstar point guard, White guided the Indiana Fever to a much-needed 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics. Kelsey Mitchell stepped up to lead the team with 24 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. The coach also leaned on Aari McDonald, who the Fever signed to a hardship deal following injuries to three key players, to end their slump.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham (ankle) were engaged throughout the game. They looked like part of Stephanie White’s coaching staff with how they encouraged and cheered for their teammates.

Indiana Fever end losing skid with Caitlin Clark on the bench

The Indiana Fever were in disarray in back-to-back losses without Caitlin Clark. They were 12.5 home favorites against the previously winless Connecticut Sun on Friday before going down 85-83. The Fever badly needed to regroup sans their superstar guard.

On Tuesday, they did that by getting a heavy dose of Kelsey Mitchell. Lexie Hull delivered with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and brought her usual elite defense and hustle. Aari McDonald gave the Fever a much-needed lift.

During their consecutive losses without Caitlin Clark, the Fever undeniably missed elite playmaking and pace. McDonald brought that in her Fever debut and then some. The former LA Sparks player contributed seven points, five assists and three steals.

More than the figures, McDonald brought a steady presence that calmed the Fever. She efficiently orchestrated the offense despite running Stephanie White’s system with little practice.

Caitlin Clark will not play again on Saturday when the Fever visit their rivals, the Chicago Sky. White is hoping they can go on the road and bag another win despite injuries to key players.

