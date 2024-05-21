Cameron Brink has already become a famous name inside and outside the WNBA. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft landed in Los Angeles to play for the Sparks, becoming a sensation among fans.

The forward linked up with LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Monday ahead of the Dodgers duel against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Sparks showed a video of the young player speaking to the Japanese superstar, who seemed to speak English fluently.

A fan said Brink made Ohtani look like 'Baby Gohan,' a reference to Dragon Ball.

"She makes Ohtani look like a baby Gohan," a fan commented.

Fans noticed how Ohtani spoke to Brink and quickly questioned why the designated hitter needed an interpreter during his first years in MLB.

Some fans imagined Ohtani's wife questioning his interaction with Brink.

Cameron Brink and fellow rookie Rickea Jackson threw the ceremonial first pitch for this game. According to the videos, they had a good time supporting the most popular baseball team in the city.

The conversation between Ohtani and Brink included the Japanese player saying his wife would like to meet Brink since she follows her game.

"She wants to meet you… She watch your game," Ohtani said.

The Dodgers won this game, 6-4. The Japanese recorded a hit and a run in his three at-bats.

Cameron Brink speaks on 'honor' to appear on Slam cover

Cameron Brink has already become a celebrity in Los Angeles. Fans are paying attention to her on and off the court. She became the solo cover of Slam magazine, which was a dream for her.

During the latest episode of Paul George's podcast, Cameron Brink explained how much it meant for her to work on this cover.

"It was crazy really, it was the day after the draft. It's such a blur, oh my gosh. It was the day after the draft and I got to shoot with Cool Mac, and he works with Bronny. And we shot on the phone. On a Google Pixel, and it came out super clear. It was like a huge honor, it's every hooper's dream," she said.

Besides her activities off the court, Brink has been very active on the hardwood, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games with the Sparks.