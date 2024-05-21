"She wants to meet you” - Shohei Ohtani tells WNBA star Cameron Brink about former basketball pro wife Mamiko Tanaka's interest in meeting her 

On Monday, WNBA and Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink met Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Brink along with another WNBA rookie Rickea Jackson went to Dodgers Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers won the game 6-4 in the end.

Both Ohtani and Brink can be seen having a conversation shaking hands with each other in the following video:

Ohtani introduces himself to Brink, extending a handshake to which she expresses her pleasure at meeting him too. Ohtani compliments her height and they both engage in a playful comparison, sharing laughter throughout the exchange.

They also talked about Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka, who is also a professional basketball player. Talking to Brink about Tanaka, Ohtani said:

"She wants to meet you… She watch your game.”

In February 2024, Shohei Ohtani announced that he got married but initially didn’t reveal his wife’s identity. He said at the time:

"She's a normal Japanese woman. and I don't really feel comfortable talking about when I got married, the exact date and stuff."

However, two weeks after the announcement, the three-time All-Star posted a photo with his wife, confirming she’s Mamiko Tanaka.

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson had a memorable time participating in ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson made their debut last week, after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft. Both players threw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers Stadium:

“For them to even want to bring us out, this means a lot. The support we’ve gotten from L.A., we’re just grateful to be here,” Jackson said (via MLB.com).

Dodgers outfielder Miguel Vargas caught Brink’s first pitch right over the plate. However, Jackson’s pitch missed the mark, going wide to Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller.

Brink and Jackson haven’t won any games so far in the 2024 WNBA season. The Los Angeles Sparks lost their first game, 92-81 against the Atlanta Dream and their second game, 89-82 against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces.

