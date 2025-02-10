"She must be geeked" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's new teammate DeWanna Bonner being overwhelmed by Fever facilities

The Indiana Fever has upgraded its roster around Caitlin Clark with the addition of a few marquee veterans. Perhaps their biggest acquisition for Fever during this free agency period was six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who inked a one-year deal on Feb. 2.

After over a week since her signing was announced, Bonner finally arrived in Indiana. One of the first things she did was tour the facilities of her team, which was documented and posted on the Fever's Instagram account on Monday.

Trending

Several fans were excited for Bonner and her new environment. Some fans could not help but take a dig at her former team while sharing her excitement.

"Lmao coming from CT she must be geeked. She prolly surprised they got free snacks in there," one person commented.

Fans react to DeWanna Bonner's arrival (Credits: indianafever/Instagram)

"The genuine excitement to everything the facility offers is so great to see. From practicing in a community center to this. I know she lit," another said.

Fans react to Bonner's arrival (Credits: indianafever/Instagram)

"Upgrade from Connecticut," one person said.

Fans react to Bonner's arrival (Credits: indianafever/Instagram)

Meanwhile, some fans were just content to give her a warm welcome to her new team.

"Welcome to Indiana Fever I can't wait to see you this season," one fan said.

Fans react to Bonner's arrival (Credits: indianafever/Instagram)

"Yesss DB!!!! This Fever team gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥," someone commented.

Fans react to Bonner's arrival (Credits: indianafever/Instagram)

"Glad you came to Indiana Fever welcome aboard," another said.

Fans react to Bonner's arrival (Photo credits: indianafever/Instagram)

The Indiana Fever's newest additions bring veteran leadership and championship experience vital to developing young stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Aside from being a six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner is also a two-time champion (2009 & 2014). Additionally, she has played in the Playoffs every season she's been in the league but once. The one time she did not participate in postseason basketball was in 2017, when she sat out the campaign on maternity leave.

Aside from Bonner, Indiana also recruited Natasha Howard. Howard is a Defensive Player of the Year (2019), two-time All-Star (2019 & 2022) and three-time champion (2017, 2018 & 2020).

Also read: "This is getting ridiculous": Caitlin Clark fans slam media outlet for 'unprofessional' act after major social media snub

DeWanna Bonner addresses the scuffle with Caitlin Clark during 2024 WNBA Playoffs

Last season, Caitlin Clark and the young Indiana Fever stars led the franchise to its first Playoff appearance since 2016. However, their postseason run didn't last long, as they faced a more experienced Connecticut Sun squad led by DeWanna Bonner in the opening round.

In Game 2 of that series, Bonner and Clark got involved in a minor scuffle. Early in the first quarter, Clark attempted a 3-point shot while being contested by Bonner. In her attempt to stop Clark, the veteran Bonner made contact with the young Fever star who fell to the ground. Following the play, Bonner and Clark nearly got tangled up and shoved each other.

DeWanna Bonner addressed this particular incident in her introductory press conference. The Athletic's James Boyd mentioned the scuffle before asking Bonner how her and Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit can complement each other.

"I'm glad you asked that question because my inbox has been going crazy about that moment," Bonner replied. "But I think it's just two competitive players that want to win and push their team to get over the finish line. It was the Playoffs so emotions are high, tensions are high. But I can't be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin." (8:06-8:24)

In addition to playing with DeWanna Bonner, who eliminated her squad in the postseason last year, Caitlin Clark is now playing for coach Stephanie White. White was Bonner's coach on the Connecticut Sun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback