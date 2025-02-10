"This is getting ridiculous": Caitlin Clark fans slam media outlet for 'unprofessional' act after major social media snub

NBA fans slammed ESPN for snubbing Caitlin Clark from a post that they made after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX. The giant media outlet made a post on Instagram [now deleted] featuring the list of athletes featured during the commercial break.

The post featured star athletes like Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson, Serena Williams, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Breanna Stewart and several others. Interestingly, Clark was nowhere to be seen.

Infuriated with ESPN snubbing Caitlin Clark from the post, the Indiana Fever star's fans called out the media house. Calling the actions ridiculous and embarrassing, some fans even said that the media has never been on Clark's side and has been trying to gaslight fans.

"This is getting ridiculous! Reese and AW everywhere. And they were trying to convince us last yr they're treating her the same. Why did CC say she has yt p? Obviously she doesn't. The media was never on her side. Then they gaslight us and we are the crazy fanbase. Shame on them," the fan wrote.

"Just so embarrassing. They look ridiculous doing this!!" another fan wrote.

Shots were also fired at ESPN for trying to make Angel Reese the WNBA's ambassador.

"They really want a bricklayer who can't make a 2ft layup as an "ambassador" could you imagine the NBA making Shawn Bradley the face of the league while Jordan was on? Crazy DEI make a wish kid agenda," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans alleged that ESPN was playing favoritism.

"@wnba @Espnw unprofessional. We have ads about recognizing women in sports and these media teams constantly get names wrong, overlook women athletes and teams who aren't their favorites. And these aren't large leagues. You think after those ads they would shape up. But they don't," the fan wrote.

Slamming the privilege narrative against Clark, a fan went on to say that instead, it was she who was being mistreated. Some even asked Clark to only give time to local reporters.

"I don’t want anyone to say Caitlin Clark has a lick of privilege of any sort ever again. We haven’t seen an athlete been systematically mistreated at this level in over 70 years," the fan wrote.

"Did espnw hired the wnba admin? Really hope CC stays giving her time only to Iowa and Indy reporters," the fan wrote.

Some fans alleged that ESPN was starting a division in sports

"@espnW wasn't Clark apart of the commercial? just know you guys are starting this division. The fans will always have Clark's back because of these agendas," a fan wrote.

Nike commercial featuring Caitlin Clark and other women athletes featured during Super Bowl ad

The sneaker giant Nike aired a historic commercial featuring all female athletes in the commercial. The ad during the Super Bowl LIX commercial break featured WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

College basketball star JuJu Watkins, gymnast Jordan Chiles, track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka and soccer star Sophia Smith were also featured in the video. The 60-second commercial video was aired during the second quarter.

Nike made the video not only for the promotion of its brand in light of the growing stardom of female athletes but also for the stereotypes against them. Narrated by American rapper Doechii, the ad opened with a powerful line:

“You can’t be demanding, you can’t be relentless, you can’t put yourself first. So…put yourself first.”

And it ended with another powerful message.

“Whatever you do, you can’t win. So WIN.”

The last time Nike had a commercial during the Super Bowl commercial break, was nearly three decades ago, in 1998.

