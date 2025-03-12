"She plays like a man" - Ex-Lakers player drops bold take on JuJu Watkins' rising comparisons to Caitlin Clark

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins has cemented herself as the best player in women's college basketball season. Watkins has been compared with Caitlin Clark, who dominated the NCAA in her last two seasons at Iowa, but former NBA player Matt Barnes made an even bolder take about Watkins.

On the All The Smoke Unplugged, Barnes discussed the potential of Watkins with fellow former NBA player Keyon Dooling. They gushed on how great the 19-year-old star has been in her second year in college, with the ex-LA Lakers player making a couple of claims.

"She's special, very special," Barnes said (24:45). "I'mma jump out there right now, people may get mad, I think if she continues on this trajectory, she has a chance to be the greatest women’s player ever.

The one-time NBA champion added:

"I don't want to disrespect her game by saying she plays like a man because she's one of the best women in the game. But she plays like a man, bro. Her moves, her rhythm, the way she gets to her spots, the way she goes downhill, it is so impressive."

JuJu Watkins was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and will likely win the National Player of the Year. The USC Trojans came up short in winning the Big Ten tournament, losing to UCLA in the final, but the Trojans have a chance for redemption in March Madness.

Watkins is averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a sophomore. USC has the fourth-best odds of winning the 2025 national championship, behind the UConn Huskies, defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks and rivals UCLA Bruins.

JuJu Watkins breaks Caitlin Clark's record at Big Ten Title Game

JuJu Watkins breaks Caitlin Clark's record at Big Ten Title Game. (Photo: IMAGN)

In USC's loss to UCLA at the Big Ten championship game, JuJu Watkins scored 29 points to break a record set by Caitlin Clark. Watkins now has the record for most points scored in the first two seasons, surpassing the 1,662 points set by Clark in her first two years at Iowa.

Watkins broke the rookie record for most points scored last season, so it was no surprise she did so again as a sophomore. She will likely get close to Clark's scoring record as long as she remains healthy in the next two seasons. She has the scoring prowess to do it, so it's something worth watching in the next two years.

When USC visited Iowa last month, Clark had nothing but praise for Watkins, who she called a fun player to watch.

