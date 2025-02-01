"She really leaving Arike & Paige for no Griner & no Taurasi?" - WNBA fans explode as Satou Sabally joins Phoenix Mercury in blockbuster 3-team trade

ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Alexa Philippou revealed on X (previously Twitter) that WNBA standout Satou Sabally had been moved to the Phoenix Mercury after a three-team deal on Friday. Sabally told the Dallas Wings in advance that she would be playing for another team.

The third team is the Indiana Fever and they will receive Sophie Cunningham from Phoenix.

Ahead of the league's free agency, Sabally already thanked the Dallas franchise for giving her a chance to play for them.

"I've already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they've made this a home for me for the past years, and I'm working with them together and finding a next home for me," Sabally said.

Fans went online to speak about the deal.

"Wow. She really leaving Arike and Paige for no Griner and no Taurasi? That’s rough," a fan observed.

"They're gonna draft Paige, why did she leave," another fan wondered why Sabally left Dallas.

"This is a very different look for PHX... I'm trying to picture this," one fan commented.

Other fans liked the trade for the Phoenix team.

"Satou Sabally to the Mercury is going to shake things up big time. She's a powerhouse on the court, and Phoenix is getting a real game-changer," one fan revealed their excitement.

"Let the new Phoenix Mercury era begin!" another fan commented.

"The Phoenix Mercury are holding no punches... they’ve picked up Satou Sabally," a fan said.

Sabally started her career with the Wings in 2020 and emerged as one of the best players in the league. She played for Dallas for five seasons, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The 26-year-old star is also a career 33.6% shooter from the 3-point arc.

How good was Satou Sabally for the Wings?

Satou Sabally wasted no time in introducing herself to the professional league during her rookie season. The 6-foot-4 forward made noise in her first season with 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Sabally finished her first season third in the Rookie of the Year voting.

The following season, she established herself as an All-Star. During the 2023 season, she dominated with 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Sabally was named an All-Star for a second time and won the Most Improved Player award.

Overall, the German-American star has developed into one of the best frontcourt stars in the WNBA.

