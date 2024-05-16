"She’s bigger than the entire league": Fans heap praise as Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut breaks 23-year viewership record with 2.12 million 

The WNBA is just starting to experience the Caitlin Clark effect. Despite a rocky start in her WNBA regular-season debut, which saw her garner a team-high 20 points, but with 10 turnovers, the former Iowa standout continues to make noise. Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch reports that Clark's debut was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years, racking up 2.12 million viewers on ESPN2.

This is a notable feat for the player and the league, especially considering it was only the first game of the 2024 season. Clark already carried big expectations, and the excitement surrounding her is evident. Many fans reacted to the news, with the vast majority showering her with praise.

"She’s bigger than the entire league. What Tiger is to golf," one fan stated.

Another fan referred to the fouls Clark received that sent her to the bench in the first half of yesterday's season opener against the Connecticut Suns:

"That's a massive rating for Clark. This is just the beginning. If they let her run and shoot, and refs don't call ticky tack fouls will be a fun season."

"Don't think anyone is surprised by this. the Caitlin Clark Effect is real. Just hope it carries throughout the season as new fans become more than just Clark fans, but WNBA fans overall," a third fan said.

One fan warned about fans only tuning in to see Caitlin Clark's game while the rest of the league doesn't get a boost in terms of viewership.

Another fan noted that Clark played a big role in the WNBA's decision to introduce chartered flights for every team for all regular season games.

A fan claimed that the number would have been even higher if the game was played during the weekend:

"Could have higher if they played on the weekend to start."

Whether the Caitlin Clark effect will continue throughout the rest of the season remains to be seen.

When is Caitlin Clark playing her second WNBA game?

After suffering a 92-71 loss to the Sun on Tuesday, the Fever is heading back home to welcome the 2023 WNBA Finals runners-up, the New York Liberty, tomorrow night.

Clark struggled in her first professional game, committing 10 turnovers, shooting 5-for-15 from the field and 4-for-11 from beyond the arc. She still put on 20 points to help her team, but Connecticut's defense was too much to bear for the Fever star.

She will have the chance to bounce back in the upcoming game.