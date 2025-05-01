"She's been in my ear this entire time": Fever rookie Bree Hall gets candid on her special bond with Aliyah Boston 

One of the newest Fever additions is Bree Hall. The South Carolina guard was signed in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the Fever, along with rookies Yvonne Ejim and Makayla Thompson. While playing with the team, Hall has learned from her veteran teammates, including Aliyah Boston.

Bree Hall had an excellent college basketball career in South Carolina, going to four Final Fours and winning two national championships as a Gamecock. The transition from college to the WNBA is a giant step, though. Luckily for her, Aliyah Boston was able to make the jump from South Carolina to the pros too and is more than willing to pass on her knowledge to Hall.

Bree Hall spoke to the media on Wednesday and Thursday during the Fever's media days. Asked how she was fitting in with her new teammates, Hall replied she enjoys having Boston nearby, as she is grateful to have the veteran nearby.

"She's been very, very helpful," Hall said about Boston's assistance. "She's been in my ear this entire time."

Although Bree Hall will not be called upon to do as much for the Fever as Boston did, coming in, her ability to learn and adjust is critical to her first-year season. As the year goes on, head coach Stephanie White will need as many players as she can to be ready to help the team's success.

What does 2025 look like for the Indiana Fever and Bree Hall?

The Fever, led by superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, had a stunning year last season when they qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They capitalized on Clark's and the team's performance by acquiring high-profile veterans via free agency and trade, including DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The team has loftier expectations going into Clark's second season.

Bree Hall and the rest of the Fever rookie class come into one of the more favorable situations in the WNBA. Youngsters blend with old veterans so that their rookie class can be instructed by both groups as they transition to the league. Hall already has a solid rapport with Boston because of the college factor and miles traveled to reach the WNBA.

Boston and Clark will lead the Fever to victory in 2025, but they will need the assistance of the rest of their roster. Hall and the rest of the Fever rookies can sit on the bench and watch the game happen until they are competent enough to get on the court. But the team has shown that they are a cohesive group heading into the season.

