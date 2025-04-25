Dawn Staley hypes up ex-South Carolina star Bree Hall with wise advice for WNBA career

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley dropped some wise words for ex-Gamecocks star Bree Hall as she started her WNBA career. Hall was selected 20th overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

On Friday, the Fever’s social media account posted on X a series of images showing Bree Hall training during a practice session. Staley showed her love for Hall as she hyped up and offered advice ahead of her first season with Indiana. Staley quoted the tweet and encouraged her former Gamecock player:

“Let’s goooooo @breezyhalll!! Always ready! Always steady!,” Staley tweeted. “Listen to your vets. It’s a safe bets. Ya dig! #barzforbreezy 🤣🤣🤣,” Staley wrote.

Dawn Staley coached Hall throughout her collegiate basketball journey (2021-2025), winning the national championship twice (2022, 2024). Bree Hall was a McDonald’s All-American in 2021 as she averaged 5.8 points during her time with South Carolina.

Hall shot 39.9% from the floor and 66.0% from the free-throw line. She scored a total of 856 points during her four years with the Gamecocks. She also contributed 342 rebounds, 105 assists, 61 steals and 40 blocks in an impressive collegiate basketball career.

Hall's transition to the WNBA has prompted Staley to reshape her frontcourt after also losing Sania Feagin to the WNBA and Sakima Walker to the transfer portal.

Dawn Staley speaks on Madina Okot's addition to South Carolina's roster

Dawn Staley expressed her thoughts on the acquisition of Madina Okot after an impressive season at Mississippi State. Okot’s arrival appeared to have added size to the Gamecocks’ squad as the 6-foot-6 junior prepares for her first season under Staley.

Okot began her collegiate career at Zetech University in Kenya before moving to the SEC, where she made an immediate impact. At Mississippi State, she averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 64.9% from the floor during the 2024–25 season.

She started all 34 games for the Bulldogs, producing 12 double-doubles and earning a reputation as a dominant presence in the post. Speaking during the official announcement on Tuesday, Dawn Staley praised Okot’s attributes and what the center could bring to her South Carolina squad.

“She gives our frontcourt additional size and speed,” Staley said. “She can score, rebound, and defend, and her competitiveness and SEC experience are added bonuses. We’re excited to bring her to our Gamecock family.”

One of Okot’s impressive performances from last season included a 21-point, 23-rebound outing against Vanderbilt on Feb. 14 and a strong NCAA Tournament run where she put up 14 points and 13 rebounds in a second-round win over California on Mar. 22. Okot’s 64.9% shooting from the field led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally, and she scored in double figures 22 times during the season.

Okot became the second major transfer for South Carolina this offseason, joining Ta’Niya Latson, a scoring guard from Florida State who led the nation in points per game. Freshman Joyce Edwards and junior Chloe Kitts return to the squad alongside 6-foot-5 freshman center Adhel Tac.

