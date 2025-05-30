"She’s the female Tom Cruise" - Caitlin Clark stuns WNBA fans with impossible trick shots in Dude Perfect’s latest video

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was featured on a trick-shot video by DudePerfect. Clark and the group of content creators collaborated on a video before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. However, a new video from their shoot was released on Friday, showing off her unbelievable trick shots.

In the first video, where Dude Perfect featured Clark, Tyler Toney threw the basketball from above the stands. He made the shot and the Fever star was energized.

Then, on Sunday (May 25), they teased another video from their collaboration with Clark. The channel posted a video on YouTube where they all attempted a 3-pointer at the same time.

This time, the video on the channel featured Caitlin Clark - with the rest of the group - demonstrating three ways to make a 3-pointer. The first shot was the former Iowa star shooting a long-range shot with a blindfold on.

Naturally, Clark made the shot, and the ensemble was energized. Even fans got excited after seeing the Fever star's trick shot.

"Caitlin Clark out here hitting no-look threes like it’s a movie 🎬 She’s the female Tom Cruise — straight-up action star on the court!" a fan said.

The other shot Clark did was when she bounced the basketball off a board and made the shot.

"There’s nothing she can’t do with a basketball," a fan posted.

"This is going to be such a fun video!" Clark's shot had fans excited.

Another trick shot that Clark did was from behind the basket. She was in the stands and threw a long-range attempt. However, some fans weren't convinced that it was a real shot from the WNBA guard.

"Nahhhhhhhhhh this has to be AI 😭" another fan commented.

"Daaayummmm! She couldn't believe it either. Haha!" one fan said.

"First try?… ain’t no way😳" a fan posted.

Caitlin Clark also did the Crystal Ball challenge, wherein there's money inside the basketball.

The Caitlin Clark fever continues even though she's injured

The videos from her collaboration with Dude Perfect were from April. Currently, Caitlin Clark isn't playing basketball as she's recovering from a quad injury and is set to miss at least two weeks. However, she could return to the court after Indiana Fever's June 7 game against the Chicago Sky.

On Friday, Indiana's set to play against the Connecticut Sun, their second game without Clark. Even with her out of the lineup, however, she's still getting an immense amount of attention from the fans.

She spent some time with the fans, taking pictures and giving autographs.

The Fever are 0-1 without Caitlin Clark and look to bounce back against the winless Connecticut team. Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists this season.

