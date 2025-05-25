Dude Perfect give sneak peek at collab with Caitlin Clark in shooting contest - "Which one went in?"

Caitlin Clark is at the top of everyone's list, from big brands to content creators. Most recently, the creators of "Dude Perfect", known for making the trickiest shots across several sports, collaborated with Clark for an all-at-once shooting "which shot went in" contest.
In a video posted on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of "Dude Perfect", all five creators stood on either side of the Indiana Fever star as she announced the challenge to the fans.
"Which one went in?" she said as she turned around to shoot the ball with others.
They shot the ball with Clark in the front center, and it was hard to say whose shot went in. As they turned around, Caitlin Clark raised her hand and pointed towards herself, claiming that her shot went in.
However, one of the creators hilariously tried to claim the win as he suddenly bowed down to gracefully accept that his shot had gone in, drawing a big laugh from the others.
"Thank you guys," he said.
Basketball players collaborating with creators is nothing new. Most recently, on Friday, Mr. Beast released a video featuring top basketball stars like Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo going against regular basketball players for a $100K challenge.
Caitlin Clark and coach Stephanie White speak about controversial no-call in Liberty loss
The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game was intense till the last second of the game. Despite what was one of the best thrillers in recent memory, the game got attention for a controversial no-call in the last seconds of the game.
With 2.9 seconds remaining in the game, the Fever trailed by 90-88. Sophie Cunningham passed the ball to Caitlin Clark from out of bounds for a potential game-winning or tying shot. However, before Clark could attempt the shot, Natasha Cloud stripped the ball from her.
Clark and the Fever bench appeared infuriated by the officials' no-call, with the Fever star even shouting at the officials.
After the game, when the Indiana star was asked about the no-call, Clark refused to comment.
"I don't know. I have to go back and watch," she said."
However, Fever coach Stephanie White said nothing, slammed the officials, and said that her team was facing "disrespect."
"I thought she got fouled. I think it's pretty egregious what's been happening to us the last few games," White said. "The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. So, it's disappointing, you know, that it doesn't go both ways, or it hasn't gone both ways."
The Indiana Fever are now 2-2 in their first four games. Caitlin Clark and Co. will face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday at Royal Farms Arena.